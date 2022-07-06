ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Alcantara dominant again as Marlins beat Angels 2-1

WTNH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings in his second straight win, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. Alcantara (9-3) allowed two hits — singles by Luis Rengifo in the fifth and Mike Trout...

www.wtnh.com

