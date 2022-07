Rebecca Estrada knows just how much education can change someone’s life and has dedicated her career to supporting and uplifting other people. Estrada works at Los Alamos National Laboratory as the higher education and workforce development specialist in the Community Partnerships Office. She routinely coordinates with the Lab’s Human Resources Department and the Partnerships and Pipelines Office to identify workforce needs and coordinate with regional education institutions—like Santa Fe Community College, University of New Mexico-Los Alamos, Northern New Mexico College, UNM-Taos, Luna Community College and New Mexico Highlands University–to foster accessible, affordable training programs that lead local students down the pathway to jobs at the Lab or beyond.

