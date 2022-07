Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman is looking to catch on in the NBA again, as he was invited to the San Antonio Spurs summer league team. Bowman, last was with the Golden State Warriors in 2020, filling in at guard as the team was decimated with injuries. During that season, in which he split time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Bowman averaged 7.4 points per game while turning in 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds. Bowman was waived by the Warriors on November 20, 2020.

