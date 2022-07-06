ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I think I missed hitting my head today, is the problem.

 2 days ago

[In reply to "Did you hit your head today? This makes more sense than adding anyone else...." by jharp, posted at 18:31:03 07/05/22]. A big TV market only brings eyeballs if the people in that market watch the team that’s on TV. Only about...

247Sports

Big Ten expansion: Oregon, Washington invites unlikely compared to staying in Pac-12, joining Big 12 — report

With USC and UCLA going to the Big Ten in the latest conference realignment moves, the future of the Pac-12 could be in jeopardy. Those fears ramped up with the news that the Big 12 could be poaching a few teams from the Pac-12, while Oregon and Washington have been rumored to be interested in the Big Ten. But the latest rumors have calmed those rumors some.
247Sports

Cali RB Kamron Taylor closing in on decision

Fontana (Calif.) Jurupa Hills running back Kamron Taylor cut his list of schools to five back in May and it sounds like he could be closing in a decision. Taylor is one of the top backs out West, currently rated a high end three-star with an 88 Rating and the No. 47 overall player in the state.
Sportsnaut

Big 12 interested in adding at least four Pac-12 programs

Big 12 conference officials have their eyes on adding at least four Pac-12 programs, days after the defection of Southern California and UCLA to the Big Ten left the Pac-12 reeling, CBS Sports reported Tuesday. The Big 12 is targeting Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, per the report. The...
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
thecomeback.com

College sports world reacts to Big 12 report

The collegiate sports landscape has been turned on its head after last week’s announcement that the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will be joining the Big Ten in 2024. This move has made it very clear that the Big Ten and the SEC are becoming more and more loaded, and that other conferences will need to make moves to compete.
247Sports

College football realignment reaction: Big 12's reported plan to feast on Pac-12 stirs up media

College football realignment may see another big development soon according to CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd, who reported Tuesday that the Big 12 is in "deep discussions" to potentially add up to six teams from the Pac-12. The league already lost two of its biggest brands, USC and UCLA, to the Big Ten late last week and could now be bracing for more hits.
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 may be considering Ducking into even more expansion

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was considering adding four Pac-12 schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado — to grow the conference to 16 members, but now it sounds as if the Big Ten is not considering Oregon and Washington, who may also want to be included in Big 12 expansion. And as Fitz explains, while this could grow the conference to an uncomfortable 18 members, there is also realignment talk surrounding Notre Dame football finally joining the ACC and to balance out that conference's numbers, a Big 12 school might be joining the ACC too.
247Sports

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of every Oregon State football game in 2022

We’re in the midst of the final football-less month of 2022, and as we gear up for the start of the college football season (which comes on August 27th for those teams participating in “Week Zero” contests), we’re continuing our previews of Oregon State’s campaign. Our opponent preview series will begin next week, but first, we analyze the Beavers’ 2022 slate with some help from a reliable predictive tool: ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).
On3.com

Phil Knight backs Oregon exploring Big Ten, SEC move

As USC and UCLA make a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, speculation has grown about where the biggest remaining brands like Oregon and Washington could land as conference realignment continues. According to Pac-12 insider John Canzano, high-profile Ducks supporter and Nike founder Phil Knight has his eyes set on a move to either the Big Ten or SEC in the coming years.
247Sports

Pac-12 realignment news: Conference 'is dead' if any other school leaves, reporter says

The Pac-12 could be nearing the end, based on one reporter’s opinion. The conference already saw USC and UCLA officially announce intentions to join the Big Ten in 2024 and the rest of the conference is on pins and needles since the Big 12 is reportedly in deep discussions to add up to six Pac-12 teams to the conference. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd to explain why it could be the end of the Pac-12 as college football conference realignment runs rampant.
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Colorado brass: 'We are committed to the Pac-12 Conference'

Amid reports the Buffaloes could jump ship to the Big 12, along with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George put out the following joint statement:. "CU Boulder supports the decision of the Pac-12 Board of Directors this morning to begin conference media...
Yardbarker

Big 12 reportedly in 'deep discussions' to add as many as six Pac-12 schools

The Big 12 reportedly spent Tuesday meeting with representatives from multiple Pac-12 schools, and Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports says it was more than just pleasantries. According to Dodd, the Big 12 is "involved in deep discussions" with at least four Pac-12 members and could consider adding as many as six. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are the four schools that are widely considered the likeliest candidates to exit the Pac-12 and join the Big 12, but Dodd reported that Oregon and Washington may also get poached.
The Spun

Report: A Merger Between 2 Major Conferences Is Possible

A third megaconference could soon materialize in the college sports world. As the Big Ten and SEC fight in a seemingly never-ending arms race, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to stay relavent. The two conferences may soon find a solution. According to a report, a merger between the...
