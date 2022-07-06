I think I missed hitting my head today, is the problem.

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 was considering adding four Pac-12 schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado — to grow the conference to 16 members, but now it sounds as if the Big Ten is not considering Oregon and Washington, who may also want to be included in Big 12 expansion. And as Fitz explains, while this could grow the conference to an uncomfortable 18 members, there is also realignment talk surrounding Notre Dame football finally joining the ACC and to balance out that conference's numbers, a Big 12 school might be joining the ACC too.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO