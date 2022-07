PHILADELPHIA -- Everybody knows the story of the Phillies’ bullpen over the past few years. It was one of frustration and heartbreak. But something is happening with the bullpen this year, particularly since the end of May. Not only is it pitching well; it is dominating. It is making up for the losses of Bryce Harper and Jean Segura by keeping the Phillies in games when they’re behind and holding onto narrow leads when they’re ahead.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO