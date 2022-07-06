ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer, NY

Herkimer to host NJCAA basketball tournament March 14-19, 2023

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERKIMER — Herkimer College will serve as the location for the 2022-23 National Junior College Athletic Association Division III men’s basketball championship. The event is set to take place March 14 to March 19. The national tournament will mark the first time the event will be held at...

Romesentinel.com

DiamondDawgs sweep twin bill

LITTLE FALLS — The Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs swept a Wednesday doubleheader against the visiting Jamestown Tarp Skunks, winning 4-0 and then 11-1. The first game was never in doubt. After a sacrifice fly, Alfredo Delgado smacked a three-run home run to left field to give Mohawk Valley a 4-0 lead after an inning.
MOHAWK, NY
Romesentinel.com

Fiorini to take helm as Westmo AD on Aug. 8.

WESTMORELAND — Jerry Fiorini will start as the new athletic director at Westmoreland Central School District on Aug. 8, but he’s getting up to speed this month with the help of Michael Adey, who took the interim position three years ago. Fiorini, who turns 55 on Aug. 2,...
WESTMORELAND, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: Whitestown, Oriskany, Utica, New Hartford, Ilion and Moran Post

The Whitestown Post Legion baseball team got some early offense and a solid pitching performance to continue a recent hot streak. Whitestown got both of its runs in the opening inning and Colin Skermont threw a complete game to help the team edge New Hartford Post for a 2-1 District V Legion win on Wednesday at New Hartford High School.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boilermaker Road Race registration numbers rebounding

UTICA — More than 400 people registered for the Boilermaker Road Race in the final week of registration. That was a pleasant development for Boilermaker President Mark Donovan. Utica’s premier summer sporting event returns on its standard second Sunday in July this year after a smaller, altered version last...
UTICA, NY
Zweig Memorial races slated for Saturday at Vernon Downs

VERNON — The $500,000 Dr. Harry M. Zweig Memorial for 3-year-old trotters will be raced at Vernon Downs on Saturday afternoon. The $310,000 open division (race 9), features a match up of two of the top Hambletonian contenders in Branded By Lindy (PP No. 1 Yannick Gingras) and Fast As The Wind from the far outside post nine with Dexter Dunn aboard.
VERNON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boilermaker Road Race: Part of the Fabric of Utica

What began as a simple gesture to give back to the community that supported a family’s business is now the largest annual event in all of Utica. The annual 15-kilometer Boilermaker Road Race is also one of the most competitive road races in the world. In 1978, race founder...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Woodgate Pines golf league results

Low Gross: Kathy Hoke - 42; Low Net, Kathy Hoke - 28. Low Gross: Deb Rosinski - 53. Low Net: Cheryl Kapfer - 27; Deb Hutchins. - 28; Anne McLaughlin -28. Low Net – D. Lenart-Klotz - 28. Chip-in #12 - P. Pfendler. MONDAY PINES. TeamTotal Pts. Kline &...
WOODGATE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sports agate — July 7, 2022

Utica District Women’s Golf League at McConnellsville Country Club. 1st: Yahnundasis. Lauren Cupp, Pam Meehan, Meredith Hobika, Pat Schaefer: 145. 2nd: Crestwood. Pennie Carlo, Jessie Wagner, Kelly Jones, Holly Harlow: 149. 3rd: Cedar Lake. Michelle VanSlyke, Diane Waldron, Jeanette Pawlik, Maureen Bushinger: 154. 4th: Stonebridge. Chris Phillips, Alison Tipple,...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

HCCC appoints purchasing agent

HERKIMER — Herkimer County Community College has appointed Colleen Bentley-Ciccone, of Frankfort, as purchasing agent. Bentley-Ciccone will manage and process all purchasing activity and oversee the mailroom, copy center, fleet vehicle assignments and telephone attendant. Bentley-Ciccone served as assistant director of business services, responsible for purchasing and accounts payable,...
FRANKFORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Free Academy QB gets education at Manning Passing Academy

Rome Free Academy quarterback Evan Carlson-Stephenson got quite an education this summer as he heads into his junior year. After starting for the Black Knights last season, he attended the Manning Passing Academy in late June. The camp, which ran June 23-26 in Thibodaux, Louisiana, was a Christmas gift from...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Norbert F. Seavey

Norbert F. Seavey, of Holland Patent, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. A true American, born on Memorial Day, he passed on 4th of July. He was born on May 31, 1935, in Utica, NY, a son of Frederick and Mary (Kodz) Seavey and graduated from Whitesboro Central Schools before proudly served his country in the US Army. On July 11, 1970, he was united in marriage to Marion Humphrey at St. Joseph-St. Patrick’s Church and shared a blessed union of 52 years. Norbert, alongside his brother Don, owned and operated Seavey Bros. Trucking in Marcy, NY. The family owned Woodside in Holland Patent before building and operating Seavey’s Woodside Plus until he “retired” to do what he truly loved- helping others.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Affiliate’s merger won’t impact Rome Health operations

ROME — A merger between St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany will have no effect on operations at Rome Health, according to hospital officials. Rome Health President and Chief Executive Officer AnneMarie W. Czyz said the announcement that St. Joseph’s Health...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Racers, spectators urged to prepare for sun, heat

UTICA — The sun will be shining bright and high above Utica for the annual Boilermaker Road Race — but while the weather may be idyllic for family gatherings at the beach or in the backyard it is the sun, humidity and high temperatures that those participating in the 15-kilometer run need to be most careful of on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Busby H. Hawkins, Jr.

Busby H. Hawkins Jr, age 89, of Rome, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022, at home. Busby was born on May 25, 1933, in Sherrill Ark. the son of the late Busby H. Hawkins Sr and Mary E. Johnson Hawkins. He was educated in Sherrill and Pine Bluff Ark....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 7, 2022

CARPENTER — MaryLou (Dolan) Carpenter, 58, of Camden, on June 27, 2022. Service 10 a.m. today at St. Joseph’s Church, Lee Center. Burial Evergreen Cemetery, Stokes. Arrangements by LaRobardiere Funeral Home,109 Main St., Camden. Contributions to Kevin Guest House, 782 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203 or kevinguesthouse.org. CLEMENS...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lee Robert Metz

Lee R. Metz, 51, of Albany, NY, and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born January 21, 1971 in Oneida, the son of Arthur and Lynda (Walker) Metz and graduated from Whitesboro Central High School.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Little Falls organization receives Excellus grant

LITTLE FALLS — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded the Little Falls Youth and Family Center (formerly YMCA) a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support its Holiday and Summer Feeding Program. The program helps feed 120 local families on the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, as well as 100 families...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘Music in the Air’ at Theodore’s in Canastota

CANASTOTA — The Oneida-Canastota Christian Women’s Club Invites the public to their Music is in the Air luncheon. The luncheon will take place on Thursday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Theodore’s Restaurant, Route 5, in Canastota. The cost is $16 at the door...
CANASTOTA, NY
bassmaster.com

Postspawn smallmouth will dominate Bassmaster Open on Oneida Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If Jonathan Kelley’s recent experience serves as any reference, anglers can expect plenty of plump, well-fed smallmouth and a favorable scenario in which to catch them in the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Oneida Lake presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be...
SYRACUSE, NY

