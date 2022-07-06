Herkimer to host NJCAA basketball tournament March 14-19, 2023

Norbert F. Seavey, of Holland Patent, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. A true American, born on Memorial Day, he passed on 4th of July. He was born on May 31, 1935, in Utica, NY, a son of Frederick and Mary (Kodz) Seavey and graduated from Whitesboro Central Schools before proudly served his country in the US Army. On July 11, 1970, he was united in marriage to Marion Humphrey at St. Joseph-St. Patrick’s Church and shared a blessed union of 52 years. Norbert, alongside his brother Don, owned and operated Seavey Bros. Trucking in Marcy, NY. The family owned Woodside in Holland Patent before building and operating Seavey’s Woodside Plus until he “retired” to do what he truly loved- helping others.

HOLLAND PATENT, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO