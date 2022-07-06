ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Former Hawaii Sen. J. Kalani English sentenced to 40 months in prison

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) - During his sentencing in Federal Court Tuesday, former State Senator J. Kalani English learned how long he will spend behind bars. English arrived at court hoping for a lighter sentence. His attorney asked for 30 months. While the prosecutor wanted a stiffer sentence - to send...

www.kitv.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Legislature#Federal Court#State#The Hawaii State Senate#English#Common Cause
