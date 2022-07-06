Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Severe thunderstorms headed for the Chicagoland area

It's a special week in Illinois with many celebrities from across the world coming to Chicago for this year's Fan Expo. I learned a long time ago that it's okay to be passionate about your hobby. For me, it's the Chicago Bears. Some people are sports fans, others are into movies, and even musicians too. I've been lucky enough through the years to be able to meet some of my favorite players. Who wouldn't want to meet their heroes? Plus nowadays, it's a lot easier to get autographs and take photos with celebrities thanks to fan fests.

