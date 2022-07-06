ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Severe thunderstorms headed for the Chicagoland area

By Brian Althimer
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon...

wgnradio.com

letsbeardown.com

THE CHICAGO SKYLINE LOOKED INSANELY SCARY IN LAST NIGHT'S STORM

While Chicago has many problems, it's still an incredible city. Well, we were able to see a great sighting last night:. High winds and heavy rain hit the Chicago area Monday evening as tornado warnings blared across the region. Take a look at this incredible view:
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago First Alert Weather: More Rain Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cooler but muggy morning as temperatures make way in the 80s by afternoon. There may be a few passing showers but most of the day stays dry. Shower chances increase tonight into early tomorrow. The rain wraps up early Friday as skies clear out for the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Strong, gusty thunderstorms will continue to impact areas to the north and west of Chicago through 10:15 pm CDT

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ011>013-103-060315- KANE IL-DE KALB IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL- 931 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN DE KALB, NORTHERN KANE, NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES THROUGH 1015 PM CDT... AT 929 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS AND THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW WINDS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM SLEEPY HOLLOW TO NEAR SYCAMORE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, HOFFMAN ESTATES, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, BARRINGTON, SOUTH ELGIN, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, INVERNESS AND WEST DUNDEE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Chicago’s Gain is Joliet’s Loss

As reported by WJOL in May, there were rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet next year. Beyongtheflag.com was reporting a race could take place in August of next year. But now The Athletic is reporting the City of Chicago is endorsing a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three year stretch beginning in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Cook Kane, DeKalb, and DuPage counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties through 9 p.m., as an intense storm moves across the area.A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 8:30 p.m. in DeKalb County.The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Maple Park to Elgin at about 8:05 p.m., heading southeast at 35 mph.Impacted locations include Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills and Roselle.Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.An earlier severe thunderstorm warning in McHenry County has been canceled, but not before reports it dumped 2.25 inches of rain in about 30 minutes in the village of Union.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
Tom Skilling
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Portage Park gets a new recording space

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Unofficial Winnemac Park Fireworks Are A Tradition. But Battered Ball Fields Won’t Get Upgrades Because Of Them, Ald. Says: The amateur fireworks show has been going on for at least 40 years, but it is now at the center of a debate as neighbors push for upgrades to the park’s baseball fields.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Heavy rains/strong storms in addition to oppressive heat possible here next 24 hours

Strong storms and potentially heavy rains are likely to occur across the Chicago area beginning this afternoon and running through tonight. Heat Indices should top out in the 100 – 110-degree range almost area-wide with temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and dew points in the very humid mid to upper 70s. This combined with a cold front sagging south out of Wisconsin makes for very unstable explosive atmospheric conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
#Severe Thunderstorms#Chicagoland#Wgn Tv
Q985

Many Celebrities To Converge On Illinois This Week For Big Event

It's a special week in Illinois with many celebrities from across the world coming to Chicago for this year's Fan Expo. I learned a long time ago that it's okay to be passionate about your hobby. For me, it's the Chicago Bears. Some people are sports fans, others are into movies, and even musicians too. I've been lucky enough through the years to be able to meet some of my favorite players. Who wouldn't want to meet their heroes? Plus nowadays, it's a lot easier to get autographs and take photos with celebrities thanks to fan fests.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Major construction projects impacted 1-month into strike

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Transportation says major work on the Jane Byrne Interchange will be stopped by the middle of next week if a work strike continues.   About 300 heavy equipment operators with Local 150 who work in Chicago area quarries have been on strike since June 7, claiming unfair labor practices.  The […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Botanic Garden offers free admission to help people heal after Highland Park massacre

GLENCOE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Botanic Garden is doing its part to try to help people heal in the wake of the massacre at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. The Botanic Garden is located in Glencoe, just across Lake Cook Road from Highland Park. From now through Sunday, admission and parking are free from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. No pre-registration is required. "In times of crisis, nature can be healing, a respite," the Botanic Garden tweeted.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Awesome 92.3

Why This Mass Shooting Is Shocking to Those Who Know Chicago

There isn't really anything shocking about another mass shooting. There really shouldn't be anything surprising about it either. So far as a society, we've chosen that the right to own a gun - almost any kind of gun - is worth the carnage left behind when innocent people, sometimes children are killed by them. What is shocking to those who are familiar with the Chicago area is where the shooting happened.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook and DuPage Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillside, or over Westchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. ____________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL

