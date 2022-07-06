ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bart was brought to Arizona, but not activated by Giants

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- As expected, Brandon Crawford was activated by the Giants on Tuesday at Chase Field. As expected, Joey Bart was in the clubhouse. But the rest of the moves presented some surprises, and put the Giants in a potentially precarious position. The Giants activated Crawford and left-hander Jose...

