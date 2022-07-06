ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President, CEO Henry Florsheim resigns

By Dylan Jimenez
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cXiX_0gVtpFz100

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim is stepping down from his position.

Texoma’s Homepage obtained a copy of the email sent to the chamber board Tuesday afternoon, and announced he and his family are moving to Cedar Hill where he will lead the economic development program.

His last day with the chamber of commerce is Thursday, July 28. Florsheim will continue to work with the staff before his last day to make sure they are set up for success.

Florsheim has served as president and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce since November 1, 2013.

In May, he was named Vice-Chair of the Southeast Board of Regents for U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Institute for Organization Management. Since 2017, he has served on the Southeast Institute Board of Regent along with service as a class advisor in 2015 and 2016.

