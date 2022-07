A former Branson area medical clinic owner convicted last week in federal court has resigned from the Missouri state legislature. Tricia Derges sent a letter to the Speaker of the Missouri House on Friday, July 1, submitting her formal resignation as representative of the 140th House district. She had been blocked from running for reelection by the Republican party, but her conviction makes her ineligible to run for office under Missouri law.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO