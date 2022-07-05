Weather webcast with Rob Haswell

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - With trash piling up and polluting the ecosystem, volunteers joined together at Wauwatosa's Webster Park for a river cleanup Saturday, July 9. From soda cans to plastic bottles and a lot more, trash floats down the river. "You don’t like seeing trash. That’s not the way I...
MILWAUKEE - A body was pulled from the Milwaukee River Saturday morning, July 9 near Fratney and Commerce. The Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 News it received a call about body in the water shortly after 7 a.m. and arrived shortly thereafter. Responding crews found the body, and the person...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A July 3rd fireworks display in Menomonee Falls turns deadly. For the past few years, Ben and Emily Reimers have been core members of the Falls Baptist Church – arriving as students and eventually becoming teachers. "Quiet, but very loving servants of the Lord," said...
MILWAUKEE - There was excitement in Milwaukee's Deer District Thursday night, July 7, but this time, it wasn't about basketball. Thursday marked the start of the second year of the Deer District Market, and it will continue every Thursday through Aug. 25. There's something nostalgic about cotton candy on a...
RACINE, Wis. - Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest of the Great Lakes. Numbers show Lake Michigan has had the most drownings in the past two years. Now, Racine wants to change that. "We’re not messing around anymore and we want people to enjoy the lake but we owe it...
MILWAUKEE - Back in 2013, Enlightened Brewery Company started in a small make-shift brewery on the second floor of the Lincoln Warehouse building making just 25 barrels of beer in their first year. Today, they are still brewing great beer, but their space and reputation has grown quite a bit. Brian is getting a look at their operation which is housed in a historic building in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - Dozens of people gathered at Milwaukee's Lincoln Park for a Unity March & Rally on Saturday afternoon, July 9. The event brought together churches, resources groups and others who hope to lift up members of their community – especially its young people. "Talking unity, talking about making...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the Milwaukee River Thursday, July 7 in the area near Commerce and Humboldt for a report of an individual seen in the water. The search began around 6 a.m. The MFD dive team also responded. As of 4 p.m., the person had not been...
MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's far north side Saturday, July 9. It is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the victim, 30, was shot near 107th and Brown Deer around 1:45 a.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 9 responded to at least four separate shootings. Four people were killed, and two others were wounded in the incidents. Teutonia and Keefe. A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:40 a.m. He is expected to...
MILWAUKEE - Musicians Carlos Santana and Shawn Mendes independently on Friday, July 8 announced postponements to their respective concert tours – both impacting performances in Milwaukee in the coming days – due to health concerns. Santana postponed the next six stops on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving pedestrians near Menomonee River Parkway and North Avenue in Wauwatosa around 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 8. According to police, two 15-year-old victims from Wauwatosa were struck by a vehicle in the intersection as they were running...
GRAFTON, Wis. - AstroWings' Remote Control Aircraft club held its 33rd annual "Fun Flight" on Saturday, July 9. The decades-long tradition brings families and plane-lovers together. Saturday's event benefited Boy Scout Troop 840 out of Grafton. "It’s a chance for guys to come together and share their love for flying...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's newest public safety initiative – "Safer City MKE" – is targeting some of its youngest citizens, and it hinges on a bracelet. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was quick to say, Thursday, that the initiative is not designed to prevent every crime from happening. Instead, leaders hope wearing the bracelets will remind young adults to be safe and responsible, so the city can reap the benefits for years to come.
MILWAUKEE - Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4. Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police. In Illinois, a firearm...
MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy's great aunt is charged with child neglect after he was shot and wounded Saturday, July 2. Prosecutors say Shelly Baublit, 42, left her loaded gun unsecured in her purse around children – and it was her 6-year-old son who pulled the trigger. The...
CEDARBURG, Wis. - The Cedarburg Police Department has a new state-of-the-art alarm system designed to keep you safe in an emergency situation. The police chief said it allows people to have a safe space inside the department at a time when the lobby is unoccupied. This new system is very...
