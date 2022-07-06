ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets on sale for WeGo Public Transit to Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
WeGo Transit, FILE photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets are now on sale for WeGo Public Transit's special event train from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 7. Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted for this train.

After the Grand Prix race, there will be a 45-minute concert. The train's return train to Lebanon leaves one hour after the concert ends.

Round-trip tickets can be purchased on the WeGo website for $15 plus a $2 processing fee. They will not be sold on the platforms. Children aged four or younger do not need a ticket but do need to sit on a parent or guardian's lap during the trip.

Customers will each receive a single ticket for the full round-trip, which they will show to personnel when boarding. Upon boarding, customers will receive a colored wristband, which must be shown to the conductor to take the return trip.

Parking is free at inbound stations.

Anyone in need of special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 ahead of traveling.

The train's stops and times are listed below:

  • Lebanon Station at 12 p.m.
  • Hamilton Springs at 12:08 p.m.
  • Martha at 12:15 p.m.
  • Mt. Juliet at 12:25 p.m.
  • Hermitage at 12:35 p.m.
  • Donelson at 12:45 p.m.
  • Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 1 p.m.

