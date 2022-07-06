Duble grand slam lifts Boardman past Canfield in 12U softball championship
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 12U Little League softball team captured a District 2 championship on Tuesday by topping Canfield 12-0 at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.
Boardman would jump out on top first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning.
They would extend their lead in the 3rd inning when Addison Volosin hit an RBI single to center to make it 2-0.
Two batters later, Mia Duble would hit a grand slam to break the game open and give Boardman a 6-0 lead.
In all, Boardman would plate 11 runs in the top of the third inning.
