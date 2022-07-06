ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Duble grand slam lifts Boardman past Canfield in 12U softball championship

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xwehi_0gVtn3yc00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 12U Little League softball team captured a District 2 championship on Tuesday by topping Canfield 12-0 at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman.

Boardman would jump out on top first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning.

Hamley pitches gem as Austintown tops Poland for 10U Championship

They would extend their lead in the 3rd inning when Addison Volosin hit an RBI single to center to make it 2-0.

Two batters later, Mia Duble would hit a grand slam to break the game open and give Boardman a 6-0 lead.

In all, Boardman would plate 11 runs in the top of the third inning.

They now advance to the state tournament later this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

BOARDMAN PUNCHES TICKET TO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

BOARDMAN, OH- A special team indeed. Boardman kept their winning ways going on Wednesday night when they blanked a very good Austintown team 9-0 in the winner’s bracket showdown. Boardman’s 12U All-Stars notched four runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught by was led by Rocco Haas, Donovan...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Too hot for football in August??

LEETONIA, Ohio - The high school football regular season kicks off in seven weeks. Six games are scheduled for Thursday, August 18, the earliest the regular season has ever started in Ohio. "There were times out first scrimmage was then," stated Leetonia football coach John Protopapa, a veteran coach of...
LEETONIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canfield, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Boardman, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Boardman, OH
City
Canfield, OH
ysnlive.com

BOARDMAN CRUISES TO DISTRICT TITLE

BOARDMAN OH- Boardman has been on cruise control for the entire district tournament on their way to their championship appearance. Coming into Tuesday’s championship matchup with Canfield, Boardman carried supreme confidence. A monster 11 run 3rd inning catapulted them to a 12-0 victory in 4 innings. The first two...
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

Valley Christian High School football preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Andy Hake begins his second season at Valley Christian. After a 7-2 regular season, the Eagles fell in the opening round at Cuyahoga Heights by just three-points (16-13) in the playoffs a year ago. Prior to his arrival, the Eagles were unable to register a winning season for the previous eight years (2013-20).
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Grand Slam#Poland#Austintown#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Buckeye Local High School football preview

RAYLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Buckeye Local seeks their first winning season since 2011 (6-4). Head coach Jim Hoover saw his Panther group advance to the post-season in his first year at the helm. He believes his team is on the right track towards once again playing winning football this year.
RAYLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Local students make music at Valley recording studio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A group of 7th and 8th grade students at Youngstown Rayen Early College are taking a hands on approach to learning this summer. For two hours Monday through Thursday until the end of July they get to learn from local recording studio, LV8 Studios. The owner of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hot rod tour to visit Valley July 10, 11

A national hot rod tour will be visiting Youngstown on Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11 on its way to the Syracuse Nationals in New York. The Classic Road Tours excursion is coordinated by long-time Street Rodder Magazine Tour Director, Jerry Dixey of Austintown. Dixey has been doing these tours for 25 years.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy