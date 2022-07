KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting July 11, Hillwood Drive in Knoxville will be closed to traffic as crews work to widen the road. The project is planned to last seven days and is estimated to cost about $100,000, according to the City of Knoxville. The plan is to widen the road to 20 feet and remove the drop-offs at the sides of the road.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO