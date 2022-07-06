ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity Township, PA

Carns' catch saves day for Unity in District 31 Legion playoff opener

By Paul Schofield
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team doesn’t always need a winning hit to pull out a victory. Sometimes a defensive gem is all it needs. Unity’s American Legion baseball team got a clutch catch in the top of seventh inning Tuesday during Game 1 of its best-of-three District 31 series against Yough to pull out...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Founder's daughters revive Tropical Bungalow restaurant in Hempfield

Tom Papinchak said the smoothie was relatively new to Western Pennsylvania when he started selling the fruity concoction in the mid-1990s, first from a mobile thatched-roof kiosk and then at his Tropical Bungalow kiosks in Westmoreland Mall, downtown Pittsburgh and The Galleria in Johnstown. About 10 years later, he moved...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Field & Stream

Straight Talk From the Deer Guides: A Pennsylvania Pro Talks Big-Woods Bucks, Bad Gear, and Blown Chances

Steve Sherk offers one of the most unique guided deer hunts in the country. The Pennsylvania guide hunts the Keystone State’s Allegheny Mountains, and virtually all of his hunts are on public land. Sure, you can enjoy the same hunt on your own, without paying Sherk a dollar. But there’s no way you’re going to know the terrain, the deer habitat, or individual bucks like Sherk does. “I was born here and have been hunting these mountains since I was a boy,” he says. “I kind of fell into guiding by accident. I was writing some outdoor articles for a local newspaper about hunting deer, grouse, and turkeys here, and people started contacting me and asking if I’d take them. When I realized there was an interest, I kind of dipped my toe in, and when it started to build, I threw myself into it. These days I spend at least 300 days a year in the mountains—scouting, shed hunting, running trail cameras, and picking out stand sites. I rarely hunt any more, because it gives me the most pleasure to get my clients on the bucks I’ve been following throughout the year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 1, 2022

Anglers are catching Walleye north and south of the causeway using crawler harnesses and stickbaits in 19 to 25 feet of water. Anglers are catching Muskellunge trolling from boats north of the causeway. Anglers are catching catfish and Yellow Perch throughout the reservoir on a variety of baits. Mercer County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lebanon, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Unity Township, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Murrysville, PA
WTAJ

Fireworks spark house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 4th of July celebration led to a house fire in Upper Yoder Monday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the 400 block of South Clearfield Street. A neighbor was setting off fireworks when the house caught on fire, according to Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Damage reports, power outages reported after Ohio storm

Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a video of damage to buildings in Goshen Township. Forecasters earlier said radar had indicated a tornado shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in northern Clermont County.
GOSHEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball
Salon

He's on a mission from God: Pennsylvania GOP candidate Doug Mastriano's war with the world

An animating element of politics in the age of Trump is that some people are increasingly living out religious metaphors. These metaphors are derived from contemporary understandings of the Old Testament by new elements within Christianity. This has been central to the campaign of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who recently won the Republican nomination for governor. (He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's current attorney general, in November.) These metaphors are also integral to a movement of the post-insurrection religious and political right that is still in its formative stages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Pa Gov race: Shapiro favored over Mastriano in 538 forecast model

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is favored to win the Pennsylvania Governor race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 Forecast Model. As of 1 p.m. on July 5, Shapiro is favored to win Pennsylvania’s election for Governor, defeating State Senator Doug Mastriano in 74% of models. The model found Shapiro would defeat Mastriano with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourerie

Pennsylvania law changes definition of a veteran

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A new law signed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf amends the definition of a veteran in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 849 changes the definitions related to veterans’ employment preference for veterans discharged because of a medical disability. Specifically, the bill amends the definition of a “veteran”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oklahoma governor orders special audit of Tulsa schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools for what he said was a potential mishandling of public funds. Stitt said he ordered the audit at the request of Tulsa school board members E’Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshal, who wrote to Stitt on July 1 to complain that state contract laws may have been violated.
TULSA, OK
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marc Stier: We need a budget for all Pennsylvanians

It appears that state budget negotiations are continuing and we may have some announcement of a budget deal in the next day or so. The last few weeks of public debate in Harrisburg have been deeply revealing of the different approaches of the two parties. One of those parties has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Qualifying Pennsylvanians To Receive Up To $975 In Tax Rebates

The Department of Revenue will be issuing tax rebates to qualifying Pennsylvanians beginning next month. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Friday that it will be issuing tax rebates to qualifying homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities across the commonwealth starting July 1, 2022. Supplemental rebates will be calculated automatically for qualifying homeowners. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost that number to $975. Property tax rebates will be distributed in early July. Supplemental rebates will be distributed through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program as claims are received and processed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy