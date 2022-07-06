Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Morrill A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Morrill County through 930 PM MDT At 852 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bayard, or 20 miles east of Scottsbluff, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bridgeport, Bridgeport State Recreation Area and Northport around 910 PM MDT. Court House And Jail Rocks around 915 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

MORRILL COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO