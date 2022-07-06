ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Police investigating shots-fired call on South Bridge Street

By Samantha O'Connor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are investigating after they received a report of shots fired on South Bridge Street Monday night. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew...

westernmassnews.com

Police conducting investigation along Hamilton Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police responded to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon. According to Holyoke Police, the call came in around 3:30 Thursday. When Western Mass News crews first arrived, several officers were searching the scene and yellow markings were seen on the ground. Police said several rounds were recovered from the scene and will be processed.
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

19-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police Gang Unit officers made an arrest following a pursuit on foot on Wednesday. Around 6:40 PM, police say officers observed a man walking on Belmont Street who appeared to be holding onto an object in his front sweatshirt pocket. When officers stopped to question the man, he fled on foot.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police K9 teams find three missing persons in three-day stretch

According to Massachusetts State Police, in one recent three-day stretch, K9s Barry, Bear and Caber — and their human partners — located three vulnerable missing persons. On June 23, just before noon, Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo and his partner Barry responded to assist Bolton Police with a search for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who had walked from a driveway into the woods next to her home. Trooper D’Angelo requested the woman’s pillowcase and placed it down at the location where the woman was last seen to allow his dog to get the woman’s scent. The Trooper then deployed Barry, who immediately acquired a track. Barry tracked approximately 15 yards into the woods and alerted in an area of large, dense overgrown bushes. Trooper D’Angelo secured Barry, looked into the thick vegetation, and saw the missing woman crouched deep inside the overgrowth. The woman was not visible from the road or driveway. The woman was taken out of the woods and EMS responded to provide medical care.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police trainee injured after shooting self in leg at academy

NEW BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts State Police trainee has been injured after accidentally shooting himself Wednesday morning. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that the trainee suffered a non-life threatening injury to his lower leg after he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise at their academy in New Braintree.
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Resident Faces Multiple Charges After Driving Through Fair Grounds

(Greenfield, MA) Brianna Gates-Yobst, 27, of Wildwood Avenue in Greenfield will be facing charges after driving erratically through the Franklin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and bumping into two people who tried to stop her. Gates-Yobst plead not guilty in Greenfield District Court Tuesday where she faced charges including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and malicious destruction of property under $1,200. She was released on bail.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee man among suspects charged in connection with Vermont shooting

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested two people they say are responsible for a shooting in St. Johnsbury. Police took Felipe Cotto Jr, 40, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, and Casey Jean Squires, 21, of Sheffield, Vermont, into custody. They say Cotto is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Squires is charged with being an accessory to both charges.
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

Loose cattle involved in Stafford crash

STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Loose bovines were involved in a crash in Stafford on Wednesday. According to state police, a driver headed east on East Street struck one of the bovines as it ran into the path of the driver’s vehicle. It happened a little before 4:10 p.m. Troopers...
STAFFORD, CT
iBerkshires.com

Motorcyclist Cited in Sunday Accident in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A Vermont motorcyclist was cited for following too closely after a colision with a car at the corner of Simonds Road and Sand Springs Road on Sunday, according to Williamstown Police. Richard Sargent of Sunderland, Vt., was traveling south on Simonds Road (Route 7) on a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Southbridge Police issue warning on dangerous viral TikTok challenge

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Southbridge Police have issued a warning about a viral TikTok challenge called the Orbeeze challenge. The challenge encourages people to do drive-by shootings with gel-ball guns using Orbeeze, small gel balls made of water. People have begun to freeze the gel balls to intensify their effects.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
NBC Connecticut

4 Taken to Hospital After 4th of July Crash in Bloomfield

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Bloomfield on Monday. Officials said they responded to the area of Cottage Grove Road and Granby Street at about 1:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that multiple people had severe injuries. Emergency personnel responded to the...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police investigating shooting on Center Street

The park already started filling up in the afternoon with people staking out their spots to get the best view of the fireworks which start at 9:30 p.m. Fourth of July fireworks light up the skies over Springfield. Updated: 11 hours ago. The city of Springfield was in the Fourth...

