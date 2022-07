COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kamar L. Cox, 23, of Columbus was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 102 months in prison for armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm. A jury convicted Cox of the crimes of robbery and illegal possession of a firearm following a trial in March. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Aug. 21, 2020, an individual working with the ATF attempted to conduct a controlled purchase of a machine gun from Cox for $500. Cox was in possession of a Glock handgun and demanded the $500. Agents later recovered the handgun while executing a search warrant at Cox’s apartment.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO