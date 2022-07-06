ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood police identify felony suspect who eluded them at salvage yard

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Lynnwood police on Wednesday identified a man with felony warrants who they allege shot at an officer and put a gun to the head of a woman who arrived with him at a salvage yard.

Lane Scott Phipps, 26, is described as 5′11″, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and was last seen driving a 2011 Jaguar XF with temporary tag A5378260.

Police said Phipps was wanted on felony warrants, including one for attempted murder in Whatcom County, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Lynnwood officers tried to arrest him on the warrants Tuesday at the Pick-n-Pull salvage yard off Highway 99 after they recognized his vehicle.

Police said when they found Phipps, he put a handgun to the head of a woman who was there with him.

“She was certainly with him, but he did use her — take her hostage — and put a gun to her head,” said Cmdr. Patrick Fagan of Lynnwood police.

Police said they later interviewed the woman.

As officers tried to negotiate with Phipps, investigators said he ran off. While climbing a fence, a witness reported he fired at least one round.

A Lynnwood sergeant returned fire, but police don’t think anyone was hurt.

Police briefly pursued Phipps in the Jaguar until they lost track of him.

According to a press release, anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Detective Sergeant Brian Jorgensen at 425-670-3632 or call 911.

