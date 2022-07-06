ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools cancel summer events this week, relocates others due to air conditioning failures

By Kayla Morton
cbs17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL/CARRBORO, N.C. – (WNCN) – Air conditioning failure is affecting Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools’ summer programs this week, the school system announced. “Today we discovered that the air conditioning at McDougle Elementary (and) Middle Schools has failed and will require substantial repairs that will take approximately a month to complete,”...

#Air Conditioning#Elementary Schools#Mcdougle Middle School#Culbreth Middle School
