Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools cancel summer events this week, relocates others due to air conditioning failures

Plans for up to 40-story buildings in downtown Raleigh and North Hills were met with different reactions from city leaders Tuesday night. The Raleigh City Council agreed to rezone the southeast corner of West Davie and South Dawson streets to allow up to 40 stories. But another 40-story rezoning request for 11 acres in North Hills was put on hold when the City Council asked the developers to take another look at the project.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO