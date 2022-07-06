ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Video Game Industry Be Recession-Proof?

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ehwux_0gVtimaz00

As companies and consumers continue to worry about the possibility of a recession, one industry may be immune from an economic downturn. Video games have historically been a popular sector for investors during a recession due to people spending more time at home when the economy is suffering and video games being a relatively cheaper form of entertainment that consumers could to turn to, especially at times of high inflation and high gas prices. Michael Pachter, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Cheddar News

Video Game Sales on Track for First Decline in Years

Video Game sales are projected to dip 1.2 percent in 2022. This would be the first decline the industry has seen in years after extensive growth during the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. The trend comes amidst growing fears of a recession and a shift in consumer spending toward services such as restaurants and travel rather than durable goods.
Cheddar News

Tesla Gets a ‘Black Eye,’ As Deliveries Fall

Tesla's second quarter earnings report showed the first fall in deliveries for the electric vehicle maker in two years. Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, joined Cheddar News to break down the report and discuss CEO Elon Musk's still-pending deal to acquire Twitter. He noted that while deliveries were "better than feared," the last six months have been "a black eye" for the automaker.
Cheddar News

What to Expect for Markets Amid Inflation After Brutal First Half of the Year

The S&P 500 closed out its worst first-half performance in decades as disappointing economic data continued to dampen market sentiment. Several profit warnings also pressured stocks. Steve Sosnick, the chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, breaks down what to expect in the markets for the remainder of the year amid record inflation. "I think right now is everybody's hunkering down and that means consumer staples, that means that means that the type of stuff that you need to go out and buy regardless," he siad. "For the most part, people still do have money. The employment numbers are good. Most people were able to build up their savings and curb a lot of their debt during the last couple of years, which is great. But people are deciding to be a bit more cautious with their dollars and cents, and so I think you want to stick to the stuff that has lasting demand."
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Have Trounced the Market in 2022

Rising interest rates, inflation, Ukraine, and a potential recession have all contributed to the struggles. These three stocks are ones investors head for when they sense a recession coming. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Cheddar News

Global IPO Market Sees Major Slowdown in 2022

It's been a dismal year for stock markets, and the number of companies filing for IPOs has dropped significantly. Following record years for public offerings in 2020 and 2021, many companies have opted to stay private amid widespread geopolitical instability and macroeconomic uncertainty. NYSE Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer John Tuttle joined Cheddar News to discuss how companies are thinking about IPOs in this environment.
Cheddar News

Amazon Prime VP Talks Prime Day, Grubhub Partnership

Amazon Prime users can look forward to big-time savings next week during its annual two-day shopping event, Prime Day. Vice President of Amazon Prime Jamil Ghani joined Cheddar News to break down what types of deals users can expect, and discusses what's to come out of Amazon Prime’s partnership with Grubhub. "This is the celebration of all things Prime and Prime members," Ghani said.
Motley Fool

2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in a Bear Market

The Nasdaq Composite is down 29% from its high due to concerns about the strength of the economy. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, cybersecurity and customer relationship management software are vital to many businesses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Twilio, Velo3D, and Coinbase were all on the ARK Invest shopping list on Wednesday. All three stocks are trading 78% to 89% below their 52-week highs. Twilio and Velo3D have a clear path to growth from here, but Coinbase is facing some beefy short-term challenges. You’re reading a free article...
Cheddar News

Kellogg Split Raises Questions About Future of U.S. Food Industry

Some of the makers of our favorite snacks are shaking things up. Kellogg recently announced it plans to separate its company into three independent businesses, with separate enterprises for its snacking, cereal, and plant-based products. It comes as the company's legacy brands have been struggling -- and Kellogg is not alone. Although the pandemic led to consumers revisiting pantry staples like cereal and soup, many are now returning to pre-pandemic diets; and food companies are once again seeing pre-pandemic trends of business being dragged down by their more traditional products and are being forced to find new ways to continue to grow. Greg Portell, lead partner of the global consumer ind joining now to discuss is greg portell, Lead Partner, Global Consumer Industries & Retail Practice at Kearney, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Cheddar News

On Your Radar: From New Beyoncé Drop to Jordan Peele's Nope, What's New in July

Cheddar has you covered for everything new in pop culture in July, from music, movies, television, events, and holidays. Zayna Allen has the highlights, including Beyonce's newest album "Renaissance," movies like "Thor: Love and Thunder" and Jordan Peele's Nope," shows like "Resident Evil" on Netflix, and a rundown on what the nation is celebrating this month.
Cheddar News

Cost Saving Tips as Inflation Bites Into Fourth of July Cookouts

Inflation is taking the spark out of Fourth of July barbecues as the American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that cookouts on the holiday will cost people an average of 17 percent more than a year ago. Kristin Myers, Editor in Chief at TheBalance.com, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss how rising prices will impact the holiday gatherings, as well as some tips for barbecuing on a budget. "I think there are some signs for hopes going forward in the future but at least what we've been hearing from farmers things are still very expensive and they're going to have to pass on those prices to consumers at least for the near term future," she said. Myers recommended going for fruits and vegetables, hamburger patties versus chicken wings, and refilling propane tanks rather than getting a new one as some tips to save a little cash.
Cheddar News

Sarah Michelle Gellar on 'Buffy' Legacy, Teaming With Wells Fargo on Active Cash

Sarah Michelle Gellar is teaming up with Wells Fargo Active Cash card to help consumers pursue their passion via Instagram sweepstakes. The iconic actress joined Cheddar News to talk about her career, family, the legacy of her iconic role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and her partnership with Wells Fargo. Gellar noted that during the pandemic, people had to push off things that they wanted to try, and as things ease, the bank contacted her to promote Active Cash, to help users get back to achieving those goals. "Now that, as we're slowly sort of circulating back into the world — and whatever that looks like for you, we have to find joy again. We have to find the things that make us happy and that we're passionate about," she said.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

