Could Video Game Industry Be Recession-Proof?
As companies and consumers continue to worry about the possibility of a recession, one industry may be immune from an economic downturn. Video games have historically been a popular sector for investors during a recession due to people spending more time at home when the economy is suffering and video games being a relatively cheaper form of entertainment that consumers could to turn to, especially at times of high inflation and high gas prices. Michael Pachter, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
