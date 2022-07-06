Grizzlies top 76ers in opening game of Salt Lake City Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard. That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero. In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball. The determination on whether the Magic made the right decision by taking Banchero with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft won’t be made over the next few days in Las Vegas, or by what happens when the regular season starts in October, or if he wins Rookie of the Year. It’ll be made years from now, when there’s an actual body of work to judge.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League team took the court on Wednesday night for their second-straight matchup. On Tuesday, the Sixers tipped off their Salt Lake City run with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. While it was a close battle, the 76ers couldn’t come out on top despite strong...
Isaiah Joe made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, his fourth of the game, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-79 on Thursday on Day 3 of the Salt Lake City Summer League. Tre Mann missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Paul Reed secured the rebound to hand the Thunder, who rested No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren in their third game in three nights, their first loss in three games. Joe finished with 19 points and Reed had 14 points and seven rebounds for Philadelphia. Mann scored 13 points. Josh Giddey, coming off a triple-double, had 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder.
Philadelphia 76ers stars James Harden and Tyrese Maxey made headlines on social media after their workout video with Sam Cassell went viral. Considering Harden’s reaction, though, it looks like their drill was a success. In the trending video, Cassell can be seen explaining a fairly simple drill where Harden...
When Jimmy Butler bolted for the Miami Heat after just 55 games played with the Philadelphia 76ers, it left some questions that needed to be answered. After coming so close to making the Eastern Conference finals with the Sixers, why not run it back with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons? Especially, when considering it took a miracle shot from Kawhi Leonard in Game 7 just for them to be eliminated in that series?
After an exciting night on Tuesday (7/5) that saw the Memphis Grizzlies roll out 2022 NBA Draftees Jake LaRavia, Kennedy Chandler, and David Roddy, Thursday night's second game of the summer session was a smorgasbord of action from G-League level Grizzly players like Shaq Buchanan and Romeo Weems. Meanwhile the Oklahoma City Thunder trotted out Josh Giddey, who scored a triple-double (14/10/10), and the 2nd overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft Chet Holmgren. Final: Oklahoma City Thunder 87 Memphis Grizzlies 71.
Javier Baez is the everyday shortstop for the Detroit Tigers. Due to injury as well as poor plate discipline, Baez's time with the Tigers hasn't started out the way both parties likely imagined. But have they been bad enough for Baez to wish he was somewhere else? Say...back with the...
The Eagles are loaded at linebacker going into training camp. A lot of players are going to be fighting for spots to make that final 53-man roster. This article will specifically be analyzing the three middle linebackers the Philadelphia Eagles have on their depth chart. These players include T.J. Edwards who has really stood out the past two seasons as a solid starter for this Eagles team. Furthermore, rookie Nakobe Dean is another player that is behind Edwards. He has a lot of hype surrounding him as he was a beast at Georgia. The Eagles round off this position with Shaun Bradley, who has been on the Eagles for two seasons and mostly plays on special teams.
We are just a day away from the start of the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League and there is still a lot happening around the league. Not only are teams still in the midst of figuring out deals in free agency, but the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will continue to dominate headlines in Las Vegas.
Before free agency opened up last Thursday, it was announced that Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks agreed to a four-year contract. According to Fred Katz, the Knicks are expected to be fined for tampering. Apparently, the Dallas Mavericks were "frustrated" that reports of Brunson leaving for New York...
NBA basketball is returning to the court, but you won’t be seeing the likes of LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo playing just yet. The 2022 NBA Summer League is almost here, a 10-day event in which teams of drafted and undrafted rookies, other youngsters and sometimes former veterans compete in order to stand out and earn a spot on an official 15-man roster (not counting the extra two slots for two-way players).
Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future prospects appeared to get a massive jolt in the right direction. Their prized draft pick, Chet Holmgren, had an outstanding performance in his first Summer League game. He dropped 23 points on just nine shots, finishing with six blocks and four treys. He became the first player in […]
Rudy Gobert saw the Utah Jazz, the only team he played for in the NBA since being drafted in 2013, trade him away to the Minnesota Timberwolves after he became a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year and made them a playoff regular for the last 6 seasons alongside Donovan Mitchell.
The Los Angeles Lakers could enter the 2022-23 season with a new-look bench. While they've focused on replacing departed free agents with younger talent thus far, they could look to bring back a veteran. According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers worked out point guard Darren...
