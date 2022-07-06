ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man accused of bias crime after Portland bike attack appears in court

By Brandon Thompson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fl3SY_0gVthToH00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The man accused of assaulting a man and his five-year-old daughter pleaded not guilty to seven crimes during an arraignment hearing. Dylan Kesterson appeared virtually after he was released hours after the assault on Saturday.

His victim, Ryuichiro Abe, a resident of California and of Japanese descent, described the attack to the court Tuesday.

“He hit my head numerous times and actually he was focusing on hitting our heads and not other parts of our body and we felt we may be killed,” Abe said.

The Multnomah County District Attorney says Abe’s daughter was hit once in the head, but was wearing a helmet and did not need medical attention. Abe, however, was hit several times and went to a hospital for care.

The DA’s office also notes Kesterson was yelling racial slurs at the family. Kesterson was originally arrested on intimidation and bias crimes on Saturday, and was released that evening .

Abe, for who English is not his first language, reacted to Kesterson’s release during court Tuesday.

“It is not reasonable or acceptable,” he told the court. “I hope to avoid exposing the other people in danger because of this deranged man.”

Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

KOIN 6 learned that, despite being accused of hitting a five-year-old, Kesterson’s release was because of a change in Oregon law, and subsequent instruction from Oregon’s Chief Justice on the Supreme Court. The change went into effect one day before the assault, on July 1.

According to Multnomah County Circuit Court Chief Criminal Judge Cheryl Albrecth, the change stipulates that people who are accused of bias crimes should be released if they do not have a previous assault charge. Court documents show Kesterson had no previous convictions.

During Tuesday’s arraignment hearing, the Multnomah County DA’s office brought more charges against Kesterson that would qualify him for pretrial custody, such as assault and attempted assault.

The court requested Kesterson back in court Wednesday morning for a hearing to determine if he should be brought back in custody.

“It just creates more fear in a time when we’re trying to bring people back to the city, it has the opposite effect,” said Randall Blazak, chair of the Coalition Against Hate Crimes. “I think the fact that these folks who are from outside the city visiting (are) going to add to the perception that Portland is kind of this lawless place where people are just randomly targeted.”

Abe’s family was visiting from California when the attack occurred. The holiday weekend was one to attract tourists to the area, with Fourth of July events and the Waterfront Blues Festival.

Protesters burn flag, shoot mortars, break windows in Portland

In a statement, Travel Oregon responded by saying they were “devastated” to learn of the news.

“The safety of our visitors remains a top priority and we support our local partners as they continue to explore and implement viable solutions for city-wide safety,” the statement said.

The assault comes as bias crimes and discrimination incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been increasing, according to the Oregon Justice Department’s hotline reports.

The hotline reports a 53% increase in the monthly average of bias crimes from 2020 to 2021 and shows 2022 is seeing a similar trend to last year. Kendal Kosai, the director of policy for the Anti-defamation League’s western office, reports online threats against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have doubled in the area.

“Things that happen online have real-world, physical world consequences and we have to make sure that we make sure that this doesn’t become normalized in our communities,” Kosai said.

Kosai says it’s up to community leaders to speak out against incidents like what happened to Abe this weekend. Several city leaders condemned the attack when asked by KOIN 6.

“What we know about hate crimes is that they have a wide impact,” said Blazak. “It’s just not the individuals who are attacked, it’s those communities that now live in greater fear that they’ll be the next ones.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Portland bias crime suspect re-arrested

UPDATE: The suspect was released the day of the anti-Asian attack on the Eastbank Esplanade and skipped a court hearing. Police have re-arrested the suspect in the alleged anti-Asian bias crime attack on a father and daughter biking on the Eastbank Esplanade early this month. An arrest warrant was issued after Dylan J. Kesterson, 34, failed to show up for a court hearing. He was released from jail on the day of the attack. Police released a booking photo of Kesterson to help identify him. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, an off-duty...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man re-arrested in alleged anti-Asian attack against California father and his 5-year-old daughter

Police re-arrested the Portland man who allegedly attacked a California father and his 5-year-old daughter last weekend after he failed to show up in court Wednesday morning. Portland police officers arrested Dylan J. Kesterson at Southwest 4th Avenue and Jefferson Street a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Portland police said in a news release. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
theportlandmedium.com

Abortion Protesters Made Their Presence Known

The decision to overturn Roe v Wade has created protests all throughout the country. Many of those protesting are in the Portland. Recently, Businesses we’re vandalized by a group during a march in SE Portland. Brick and mortar businesses and a patrol vehicle were damaged Sunday night during a march in southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Bike#Violent Crime#Japanese#The Supreme Court
kptv.com

Woman recalls helping man shot in NE Portland shooting

Athletes from all over the world are arriving in Oregon for the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The French national team is currently training at Linfield College. A Portland-based national community art initiative is showing the impact of gun violence through their Soul Box Project. Rose City Vintage Market returns to...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspects Wanted For Portland Arsons

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have released surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for setting fires at a grocery store and apartment building in the city. A man was seen on two occasions setting a fire at the Safeway on Southeast Powell at 39th Avenue/Cesar Chavez Blvd. in October of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
opb.org

Data show about half of Portland police arrests are people who are unhoused

Your browser does not support the audio element. In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast “Reveal.” She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city’s unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Portland man fatally shot at Gresham MAX Station

Lucian Thibodeaux, 43, was killed Friday, July 1, at a public transit station at Burnside and 162nd Avenue. A 43-year-old man was shot and killed earlier this week while waiting for public transit at the MAX Station on East Burnside and Northeast 162nd Avenue. Lucian Thibodeaux, of Portland, was shot...
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy