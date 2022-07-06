ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Relegated' At The Recent Platinum Jubilee, Royal Expert Claims

Business Times
Business Times
 2 days ago

A royal expert believes the recent Platinum Jubilee has "relegated" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by putting them behind the Duke of Gloucester. Allegedly, the move is part of the drastic royal shake-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cI0Vz_0gVthFhL00
Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleReuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. in June to join the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. However, they seemed to be put on the sideline after being behind the other members of the Firm.

Duncan Larcombe told Express that the four days the Sussexes spent in the U.K. would forever haunt the Duke of Sussex. "They (Meghan and Harry) were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester," he said.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 33

Moni B.
1d ago

The Duke of Gloucester has served HM longer than the puny 37 years Harried has been taking up space on this planet. After all the garbage he's publicly spewed about the BRF he should've been GRATEFUL to have had a seat AT ALL at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Reply(2)
48
guest
2d ago

Oh well, they wanted to leave. This is how other non working royals are treated. She’s always crying about things being unfair. This is equality based upon status. Eugenie and Beatrice were treated the same.

Reply(3)
48
blueeyedgirl
1d ago

They want to lead a private life!! This is what they say but then tell everyone their business on TV!! This is what they choose!

Reply
38
Related
Harper's Bazaar

The hidden meaning behind Meghan Markle’s new pinky ring

Meghan Markle is known for fighting for women's empowerment. As a vocal feminist, she's advocated for women's opportunities in education and gender equality and has done a lot of work for charity Smart Works, which actively helps women find employment. And the Duchess of Sussex's clear commitment to women's rights is reflected in the jewellery she wears too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
SheKnows

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Reported Reaction to Bullying Investigation Might Indicate They Have Insight to Results

Click here to read the full article. Did Meghan Markle bully palace staff members when she was working in her senior royal role? The world will never know after Buckingham Palace confirmed that they will not release the results to the public. However, it’s Meghan and Prince Harry’s reported reaction that has us curious if they were given insight into what the investigation discovered. The Sussexes are reportedly “disappointed” that the findings will not be shared with the public, according to an E! News source. That makes it feel like the Duchess of Sussex was possibly exonerated, but the palace is...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Reportedly Reignited Their Feud With The Cambridges Post-Platinum Jubilee? Couples Had A ‘Photo Battle’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. But they were not photographed together with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Since the Sussexes no longer work for The Firm, they weren’t invited to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour. They didn’t also sit close to the Cambridges at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Thanksgiving Service.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Meghan, Harry 3-Year Campaign Makes Charles' Latest Hire Controversial

Prince Charles's latest PR hire comes from a newspaper group Meghan Markle accused of waging a "damaging" campaign against her across five of its divisions. The Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are replacing their current spokesman, Simon Enright, with Tobyn Andreae, deputy editor of the Daily Mail, U.K. broadsheet The Sunday Times reported.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Duke Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Presence "Cast a Shadow" Over the Jubilee for the Royal Family: Expert

Despite what I'm sure were good intentions from all parties, the Jubilee weekend did nothing to assuage the tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. On their first official family trip to the U.K. since they moved to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were largely snubbed—whether or not this was intentional is complicated by the simple fact of everyone's busy Jubilee schedule. In practice, that looked like Harry not getting to spend any one-on-one time with his brother Prince William, and the couple getting a grand total of 15 minutes of private audience with the Queen herself.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's Fourth of July getaway! Duke and Duchess were spotted watching the parade in celeb-approved mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., with three-year-old Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the trendy mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyo., for the Fourth of July weekend, it has been reported. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were spotted watching the local parade with their three-year-old son Archie. The family, who live in the celeb...
JACKSON, WY
ETOnline.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out in Style at 2022 Wimbledon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon. Tuesday marked Kate Middleton and Prince William's return to Wimbledon this year as they stepped out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London for the quarter finals of the annual tennis tournament. The stylish couple was hard to miss in the stands, with Kate sporting a bleed blue-and-white polka dot dress while William sported a windowpane suit jacket and tie. While the two also sported sunglasses, it wasn't hard to guess how they were feeling as they reacted to the action on the court.
TENNIS
The Independent

Carrie Johnson and baby Romy join Nadine Dorries to watch Boris Johnson quit outside No 10

It was a tense moment as the crowd waited outside Downing Street for Boris Johnson to emerge to deliver his resignation speech - perhaps not least for his wife, Carrie Johnson.The 34-year-old, who married Mr Johnson in May 2021 and has two young children with him, has been by the prime minister’s side throughout the ups and downs of the past three years.But if she was feeling uneasy on Thursday, Mrs Johnson did well to hide it. Moments before her husband came out of No 10, she could be seen smiling with their seven-month-old daughter, Romy, in a...
U.K.
Business Times

Business Times

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy