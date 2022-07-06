Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Relegated' At The Recent Platinum Jubilee, Royal Expert Claims

A royal expert believes the recent Platinum Jubilee has "relegated" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by putting them behind the Duke of Gloucester. Allegedly, the move is part of the drastic royal shake-up.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. in June to join the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. However, they seemed to be put on the sideline after being behind the other members of the Firm.

Duncan Larcombe told Express that the four days the Sussexes spent in the U.K. would forever haunt the Duke of Sussex. "They (Meghan and Harry) were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester," he said.