Around 100 Patriot Front members march through Boston

HAMILTON - A group classified by the Anti-Defamation League as neo-Nazi distributed their flyers throughout the communities of Ipswich and Hamilton over the weekend, police in both towns said.The Nationalist Social Club, which calls itself a "pro-white, street-oriented fraternity" left flyers in plastic bags at random houses throughout both communities. The flyers encouraged men of European decent to join the group. "Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities' recognized core values," the Hamilton Police department said on its Facebook page.Ipswich police said many of flyers enclosed...

IPSWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO