Virginia Beach, VA

19-year-old accused of leading state troopers on chase in stolen vehicle

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

According to Virginia State Police, they were notified by VBPD around 3:40 p.m. Saturday regarding a stolen vehicle that had fled a traffic stop in the area of Laskin Road.

A state police trooper spotted the vehicle westbound on I-264 at Independence and attempted to stop the vehicle which led to a pursuit.

Elijah Draper

The driver of the stolen vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, exited the interstate onto Campostella Road, turning onto Berkley Road, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Norfolk resident Elijah Draper, was located and taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges including felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while suspended, and other minor traffic offenses.

TJ
3d ago

Do better parents? This young man is 19 yrs old. He is responsible for himself, as parents all you can do is hope that your children grow up and do the right thing in life. This was 100% in him

