July's full moon will be biggest and brightest of the year — Here's why it could also be a sign of caution

(WWJ) – Next week we’ll be treated to another “super moon” and this one could carry a sign of caution.

Mike Murray of the Delta College Planetarium in Bay City tells WWJ’s Erin Vee on this week's "All Over the Space" July’s full moon – visible on July 13 – will be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year.

It’s had many names over the years, most of which come from Native American tradition. Some called it the Buck Moon, as this is the time of year deer shed their antlers and grow new ones.

But it’s also called the Thunder Moon, which acts as a warning of potentially dangerous weather. Thefactsite.com says this warning could have helped protect Native Americans.

“Following the Strawberry Moon, they would have known the thunder moon was next so that they could prepare for the weather ahead.

Ensuring they were not living close to large bodies of water and staying away from the high ground would have been survival techniques.

The thunder moon came as a reminder to be safe and expect many thunderstorms!”

Whether or not July will see a heavy amount of thunderstorms, Murray says it’s “really cool to look up and see just how many different names there are.” The Old Farmer’s Almanac says other names for July’s full moon include Salmon Moon, Raspberry Moon and Halfway Summer Moon.

In this edition of “All Over the Space,” Murray explains just how close the moon will be on July 13 and how to see it.

More information on the Delta College Planetarium in Bay City can be found online . Follow the planetarium on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates.