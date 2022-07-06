Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McMinn; Monroe; Polk The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Northeastern Polk County in east Tennessee Southeastern McMinn County in east Tennessee Southern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Etowah, or 16 miles northeast of Benton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Etowah, Tellico Plains, Coker Creek, Violet, Bullet Creek, Hiawasse Dam, Hiwassee Ocoee State Park and Unaka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MCMINN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO