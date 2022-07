Police Wednesday sought the public’s help to identify the person who shot a man in Sylmar in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent to the area of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a convenience store.

