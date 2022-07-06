ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Does Predictive Policing Technology Reduce Gun-Related Crime?

By Tyler Adkisson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShotSpotter is a predictive policing technology that can detect the location of a gunshot. Now it's being rapidly adopted by police departments across the U.S. to help curb gun-related violence and crime. The question, however, is how effective that technology is. It works like this: When a loud bang...

scitechdaily.com

AI Algorithm Predicts Future Crimes One Week in Advance With 90% Accuracy

A new computer model uses publicly available data to predict crime accurately in eight cities in the U.S., while revealing increased police response in wealthy neighborhoods at the expense of less advantaged areas. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have sparked interest from governments that would like to use...
The Ringer

Why Are the Police So Bad at Solving Murders?

Today’s episode is about the story of the moment—gun violence. There’s been a surge of violent shootings, mass shootings, and gun-related murders in the past few years. Today, Derek investigates a mystery behind this surge of violence: Why are the police so bad at solving murders? According to FBI statistics, in the 1960s nearly 100 percent of all murders were “cleared” by police, typically by arrest. In 2020, the clearance rate hit an all-time low of nearly 50 percent. Today, half of the murders in the United States go unsolved. Why? Today’s guest is Jeff Asher, a crime analyst, writer, and cofounder of AH Datalytics, which analyzes data for local government agencies like police departments. We talk about seven possible explanations for this alarming trend before settling on one particular explanation that’s probably the most important.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Violent crime spike illustrates need for more reform, not less

In the past two weeks, four Washington, D.C., teenagers have died violently, including a mass shooting at a Juneteenth event in the bustling U Street Corridor that wounded a police officer, two civilians, and claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, who cried out for his mother in his final moments. In the nation’s capital and across the country, Americans are getting too used to unthinkable tragedies like these. It’s time to change course to return peace and safety to our communities.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Police pulling back on traffic stops impairs authorities' ability to limit 'gun violence': Experts

Recent reforms to police departments policies have led to less traffic stops, something experts are warning has led to more gun trafficking in major cities. "In Philadelphia at one point… 80% of the illegal guns they took off the street were the result of car stops," Former Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan told Fox News. " Legal vehicle investigations are a critical part of any gun violence strategy."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Gun violence leading cause of death among U.S. children and teens

Gun violence surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death among kids and teens in the U.S. Every day, 22 children are shot. Pediatric trauma surgeon Dr. Chethan Sathyasays the ER at Cohen Children's Medical Center has seen more kids with bullet wounds this year than any other year total in history at the children’s hospital. Patients may now be asked questions like whether they heard gunshots or if someone has tried to pull a gun out of them in the past six months.July 6, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

The Baltimore task force trying to solve the crisis of unsolved murder

In a nondescript Baltimore warehouse, dozens of investigators are working to fix a problem that has vexed police across the country: unsolved murders. The city saw 338 homicides in 2021, and less than half, 47%, were solved. That figure is slightly lower than the national murder clearance rate — the share of cases each year that are solved, meaning police make an arrest or close the case due to other reasons.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Crime Without Punishment: A closer look at disparities in NYPD's homicide clearance rates

NEW YORK -- In a collaboration with CBS News, we examine a crime often going without punishment in our country. Barely half of murder cases in the United States get solved. The national homicide clearance rate is at an all-time low, according to FBI data.In the mid-1960s, more than ninety percent of murders were solved, generally resulting in an arrest. By 1990, the percentage fell into the sixties. Then, by 2020—as the number of homicides surged—the national clearance rate dropped to about 50 percent for the first time ever.And our analysis with CBS News also discovered a difference by race. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

'Cryptoqueen' added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

The FBI has added the so-called Cryptoqueen to their Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list as she stands accused of selling fake cryptocurrency and scamming investors out of billions of dollars. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more including how authorities now want the public’s help in finding her. July 2, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Violent fugitives, guns taken off the streets in nationwide Operation North Star

A month-long operation has taken 1,500 violent fugitive off the streets of 10 of the nation's biggest cities, including right here in Los Angeles.Operation North Star targeted cities with high rates of murder and shootings, taking 1,501 violent fugitives, sex offenders, and gang members off the streets of Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Across the nation, authorities say 230 of those arrested were wanted for homicide and 131 were wanted for sexual assault. The operation also seized 166 firearms, more than 33 kilograms of drugs, and $53,600 in cash.Here in Los Angeles, the LAPD worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals."These individuals pose a clear and present danger to the safety of Los Angeles, as well as the nine other cities that were chosen to be part of this North Star operation," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Record for Most Murders Was Broken Last Year

The Covid-19 pandemic has delivered a lot of economic and physical hardship to the world. Millions of Americans lost their jobs in the first year of the outbreak alone, and businesses of all kinds suffered.  Violent crime tends to increase with economic hardship, so it’s not surprising that the first year of the pandemic saw […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

