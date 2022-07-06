ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte businesses giving staff time off

By Taylor Young
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeKMp_0gVtfXqF00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Businesses across Charlotte are closing their doors this month, giving staff much-needed time off.

Inside the South 21 Family Restaurant on Brookshire Boulevard, the lunch break is more than a burger and fries.

“It’s like a family here,” customer Marvin Pewitt said.

Man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting of Mount Holly police officer

Marvin said he might change his order each visit, but he always gets what he calls the best lunch in town.

“This is my favorite place to eat lunch,” Pewitt said. “They have the best food for the best price at just about any place I eat.”

Starting Monday, he will have to go somewhere else for lunch. The workers who have greeted him weekly are getting a two-week paid vacation.

“The last two years, we did just a week, so this year I said, we are going to do a full two weeks,” owner of South 21 Family Restaurant Johnny Katopodis said.

Invasive fly from Asia discovered in North Carolina

He says he and his staff need a break after working through the pandemic, long hours, and shortages.

“Just get away and don’t even think about this place and what we go through each day because it is a tough business. I don’t think people realize how difficult this thing is,” Katopodis said.

The restaurant is one of the multiple locations taking time off. Signs on doors across the Queen City read the same message, ‘closed for vacation.”

“It’s been tough for a lot of people,” employee Katherine Salley said.

Salley has worked at South 21 for 14 years.

“I look forward to coming to work every day. It’s really fun. We have the best customers and the best boss. He is really good to us,” Salley said.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Next week she is using her two-week vacation to hop on a plan for the first time.

“Yes, I am taking my daughter to Vegas and the Grand Canyons,” Salley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Potential’ issue forces American Airlines flight to Birmingham back to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An American Eagle flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Birmingham was forced to return to the Queen City Thursday due to a “potential maintenance issue,” officials said. A spokesperson for American Airlines said the flight to Birmingham returned to Charlotte around 10 a.m. and landed without incident. American […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Unclaimed Baggage (The place that buys your lost luggage!) in Charlotte from July 6 -7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, air travel surges and cancellations are throwing plans into a tailspin… along with passengers’ luggage!. Unclaimed Baggage is the premier lost luggage store in the country (storefront in AL, plus an online store). They’ve partnered with domestic airlines (as well as other travel related industries,) and resell, recycle, and donate thousands of items lost in travel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sunny943.com

Happy Bojangles Day! The North Carolina Restaurant That Changed History

July 6, 1977 was obviously a beautiful day in Charlotte, North Carolina, as it was Bojangles Day. No, we don’t know what the weather was like. Doesn’t much matter. What does matter is that on that glorious day, the Lord saw fit to give us Bojangles, as they held a grand opening for the first location in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Mount Holly, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Business
WCNC

'Just absurd': Apartment rent prices skyrocketing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rent prices are having a major impact on Charlotte residents who are struggling to find affordable housing in the Queen City. Apartment management companies blame the rising rents on the cost of business and inflation but those decisions are costing some renters their homes. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent. Looking to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Realtor at Redbud Group. Details. Executive Administrative Assistant at Northwood Office. Details. Sales Associate at Granville....
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industrial proposals draw ire of Denver community

DENVER – Budget talks in the winter revealed the desire to attract additional industry to Lincoln County, but the Denver community is pushing back against three sites proposed for industrial use along N.C. 16 Business. County Commissioner Milton Sigmon shared a report in March showing Lincoln with the highest...
DENVER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South 21
Fox 46 Charlotte

On This Day: 1st ever Bojangles opened in Charlotte in 1977

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Happy birthday, Bojangles! It was 45 years ago today that the first famous chicken and biscuits restaurant opened its doors in the Queen City. On July 6, 1977, it was “Bo Time” as Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas opened the first Bojangles restaurant, according to the North Carolina Museum […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of July 4

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 24-30: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 96 Bagel Bin & Deli, 9815 Sam Furr Road – 98 Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 96.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Lake Norman Humane cites urgent need for help

July 7. Shelters throughout North Carolina are facing an unprecedented overcrowding crisis. In the month of June, Lake Norman Humane in Mooresville transferred in 65 at-risk animals from nine agencies, in addition to the intake of owner-surrendered and stray animals. “We currently have more animals in our care than any...
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

What The Church Is Going On In Charlotte North Carolina?

Let’s talk about the Church World Service that was founded in 1946. Around the world 37 Christian organizations came together to assist in disaster relief, and refugee assistance. What does this mean for Charlotte, North Carolina after coming off of a hot 4th of July? It means that the Church World Service has announced it’s new office in Charlotte. The organization is supposed to welcome children that are arriving without parents and match them with sponsors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy