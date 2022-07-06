ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delores Marie Wood

Cover picture for the articleDelores Marie Wood, age 91, passed away at Girlie’s Manor in Cross Plains on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born in Sauk City on Oct. 29 1930 to the late Arnold and Alma (Blum) Werla. She was united in marriage to Maynard C. “Woody” Wood on Aug. 17, 1950; he...

Channel 3000

Rose M. Currie

DODGEVILLE – Rose M. Currie (Tyrer), age 73 of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, after a short illness. Rose is preceded in death by her son, Gary Tyrer; husband, Doug Currie; and was a widow to Gary L Tyrer. She is also preceded in death by numerous family members.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Dale Arden Morris

Dale Arden Morris, 84, entered eternal life on July 2, 2022. Dale was born on November 15, 1937, in Mauston, Wisconsin the son of Hugh and Adelia Morris. Dale was united in marriage to Helen Perz on September 26, 1959, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Mauston. Dale worked...
MAUSTON, WI
Channel 3000

James Richard Imhoff

James (Jim) Richard Imhoff, 66, of Muscoda, passed away on July 3, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, on September 9, 1955, to Harold and Mary (Vranek) Imhoff. Jim married his loving wife Connie Michek on May 15, 1977; their marriage...
MUSCODA, WI
Channel 3000

Gary L. Brugger

Gary L. Brugger, age 81, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer. He was born May 30, 1941, to John and Hazel (Tschbold) Brugger. Gary attended Searles, a one-room school, until attending Albany High School where he graduated in 1960. Upon graduation, he began his career as a lifelong farmer. He married the love of his life, Betty (Zimmerman), on June 24, 1961, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Albany, WI.
ALBANY, WI
Cross Plains, WI
Sauk City, WI
Wisconsin Obituaries
Channel 3000

Clarence “Bud” Edward Konemann

Clarence “Bud” Edward Konemann, age 91, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, meeting his Beautiful Savior (a favorite hymn) at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran...
LYNDON STATION, WI
Channel 3000

Vernetta L. Turner

Vernetta L. Turner, 83, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at the VanBuren Cemetery, Potosi. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. The family is asking people to wear the color blue, Vernetta’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vernetta Turner Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
POTOSI, WI
Channel 3000

James “Jim” J. Schroeder

James “Jim” J. Schroeder, 82, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Southwest Health Hospital in Platteville, WI surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI; with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call on Friday, July 8th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI; also on Saturday, July 9th from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. the parish center.
HAZEL GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Phyllis E. Hook

Phyllis E. Hook, age 83, of Monroe, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. Phyllis was born on October 1, 1938, in Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Vera (Babler) Jordan. She worked for Lena Maid Meats and drove school bus for the Lena Winslow School District for over 30 years until her retirement. She married Howard E. Hook on February 11, 1984, at the Lena United Methodist Church. Following retirement, Phyllis and Howard enjoyed their Post Lake Home near Elco, WI. She was an avid reader and relished the occasional trip to a casino.
MONROE, WI
James
Channel 3000

Nathan A. Williams

Nathan A. Williams, 33, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on June 19, 1989, in Madison, the son of Kevin Williams and Carol Allen. Nathan grew up in Madison up to sixth grade and moved to the Patch...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Joel “Joe” M. Schambow

Joel “Joe” M. Schambow, 62, of Platteville died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Services celebrating Joe’s life will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:00 AM until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Rosario Laubmeier

MADISON – Rosario Laubmeier, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born on Aug. 29, 1940, in Mercedes, Texas, the daughter of Victoraino and Francisca (Pena) Chavez. Rosario married David Laubmeier on July 29, 1978, in Dubuque, Iowa. She worked in the Madison...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Carol A. Weisensel

Carol A. Weisensel age 68 of Spring Green passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She was born on December 26, 1953 in Anchorage, Alaska the daughter of Dalus and Ruth (Stauffer) Woodring. Her parents were both from Reynoldsville, PA and moved to Alaska when Dalus was transferred there in the Army following World War II.
SPRING GREEN, WI

