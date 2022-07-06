ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Help send Smoky Hill High School wrestlers to the national championship

By Danny New
 2 days ago
AURORA, Colo. - This wrestling coach is a man of his word, and is doing everything he can to help his athletes compete on the national level.

Smoky Hill High School wrestling coach Jake Fisher promised his athletes that he would pay for their tournament and traveling fees if they qualified for the 2022 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships. And, what do you know, two of them did.

Many times, the potential costs will prevent students from even trying to qualify for this tournament that can often lead to a scholarship. However, Fisher wanted to make sure he did all he could to help their futures.

"It might stretch me a little bit, personally," Fisher told Denver7 during a practice. "But ultimately, I want them to have this. And I want them to have this experience, you know, motivate them and drive them [to] accomplish their own goals."

He says many of his wrestlers rely solely on school meals, and will struggle with being able to reach a certain weight before a match. Therefore, Fisher says he stocks his fridge with food in order to help them maintain their class.

Of course, this new means of supporting them requires a bit more of a financial responsibility.

Denver7 Gives is collecting money to help send the Smoky Hill High School wrestlers to the national championship. To donate, click here, and select "Help Coach Send HS Wrestlers to Nationals" from the drop-down menu.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

Jake Fisher
