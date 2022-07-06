ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, WA

Sumner Police investigating hates crimes involving churches

By DARREN DEDO
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sumner Police are investigating suspected hate crimes at two houses of worship that were vandalized early Tuesday morning. The vandalism was reported by members of...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Police seek help identifying suspects driving a stolen car in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for help identifying two people who were spotted driving a stolen car Wednesday, who might also be connected to a separate fraud case from last month. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), a man and a woman were spotted driving a blue 2016...
LACEY, WA
Key News Network

Federal Way Drive-By Shooting

Federal Way, WA: A reported drive-by shooting occurred on an unknown residential street in the city of Federal Way at approximately 10:03 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. Upon arrival, Federal Way Police discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Harbor View Medical Center in critical condition. The cause of the shooting still remains unclear and the shooter is still outstanding.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Shoplifting suspect injures self while fleeing

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office reports. Gig Harbor officers chased down two suspected shoplifters at the Borgen Boulevard Home Depot on July 3. One of the suspects had to be taken to the hospital after injuring his leg while trying to jump a fence.
GIG HARBOR, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Sumner, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater man allegedly evades police aboard car without license plates

A Tumwater man who was initially stopped for driving a car without license plates was later arrested by his former corrections officer after allegedly evading police. Randall Taufetee, 33, was arrested on June 28 after an officer noticed a dark blue 2010 BMW 238, without license plates, exiting the Jack in the Box on Trosper Road SW.
TUMWATER, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Manhunt underway for Lynnwood shooting suspect Lane Scott Phipps

LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood Police Department has probable cause for the arrest of Lane Scott Phipps DOB/02-22-1996. He is described as 5’11”, 185lbs, with blue eyes. He is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, Felony Harassment, and additional crimes committed on July 5, 2022, at the Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull. He also has active warrants for his arrest including Attempted Murder out of Whatcom County, and Escape from Community Custody from the Department of Corrections.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Culture of ‘gun worship’ must end to stop mass shootings

It turns out the Highland Park shooter was flying plenty of red flags beyond his videos. And you didn’t have to be Hercule Poirot to notice them. CBS is reporting that in 2019, the suspect threatened to kill himself and his family with knives and swords. Police went to his home and removed 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword. But there was no probable cause for an arrest… and a few months later the suspect’s father sponsored his son’s application for a Firearms Owner ID card, which was approved by the State Police.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Vandalism#Rvw
MyNorthwest.com

Dedo’s daily crime corner: 50 vehicles stolen in Pierce County, and delivery driver arrested for burglary

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio crime reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 7: Seattle police arrest a man for threatening people in South Seattle, a new report about 50 stolen vehicles in Pierce County over the July Fourth weekend, UPS driver and failed burglar arrested, and a suspect identified in shooting at a salvage yard in Lynnwood.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Who Refused To Leave Property

Authorities say a Seattle homeowner fatally shot an alleged burglar who refused to leave the owner's property, KING 5 reports. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 2), Seattle Police responded to the 900 block of North 101st Street after getting a call about a disturbance in the Greenwood neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Man killed in shooting near Auburn golf course

AUBURN, Wash — A man found in the roadway near the Auburn Golf Course Thursday morning died from a shooting, police said. The Auburn Police Department said a man in his mid-30s was shot in the 29600 block of Green River Road Southeast. The man was found in the roadway next to the north-end entrance of the golf course.
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

Business owner temporarily closing Tacoma restaurant location after string of shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Following a string of shootings in Tacoma, one business owner said he's closing one of his restaurant locations until his workers feel safe returning. “One day, when [staff are] comfortable coming back and we open up the place again, but until that comfort level is there, that security that they need to feel comfortable coming in, we’re going to keep the store closed,” said Lewis Rudd, the CEO of Ezell's Famous Chicken.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting victim found dead near Auburn Golf Course

AUBURN, Wash. — A shooting victim was found dead in the road across from the Auburn Golf Course. The golf course is located at 29630 Green River Road Southeast. Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Auburn police officers were called to a report of shots fired near the golf course.
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy