Sumner Police investigating hates crimes involving churches

It turns out the Highland Park shooter was flying plenty of red flags beyond his videos. And you didn’t have to be Hercule Poirot to notice them. CBS is reporting that in 2019, the suspect threatened to kill himself and his family with knives and swords. Police went to his home and removed 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword. But there was no probable cause for an arrest… and a few months later the suspect’s father sponsored his son’s application for a Firearms Owner ID card, which was approved by the State Police.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO