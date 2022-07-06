Fatal collision on US HWY 178 in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place on US Hwy 178 near Rollings Meadows Lane.
The accident happened around 10:00 am.
A person driving a 2003 Chevy truck was driving west when they went off the roadway on the right of the road.
The driver overturned the vehicle and was ejected.
The driver, 57-year-old Paul Smith Jr., was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
