ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

Fatal collision on US HWY 178 in Saluda County

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPcXg_0gVtf1vU00

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place on US Hwy 178 near Rollings Meadows Lane.

The accident happened around 10:00 am.

A person driving a 2003 Chevy truck was driving west when they went off the roadway on the right of the road.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man found shot dead in North Augusta home, suspect arrested

The driver overturned the vehicle and was ejected.

The driver, 57-year-old Paul Smith Jr., was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

One dead in accident on Whiskey Road in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal accident on Whiskey Road. The accident happened at 4:40pm at Whiskey Road near Partridge Bend Road. 50-year-old Kirk D. Losier was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Whiskey Road when he ran off […]
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

I-77 fire contained, shelter-in-place advisory lifted as crews reopen northbound lanes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A deadly accident and chemical spill on I-77 led to significant traffic and even some shelter-in-place advisories near the crash site on Thursday morning. The information below includes the latest details regarding the crash and the efforts by fire and emergency crews to clear the roads and the chemical - determined to be ammonia sulfate according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Crash blocks traffic on Gordon Highway at Sibley Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash at Sibley Road was blocking westbound traffic on Gordon Highway on Thursday afternoon. It was reported at 2:32 p.m. as an injury accident, according to Augusta Fire Department dispatch reports. Traffic was at a standstill, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saluda County, SC
Crime & Safety
North Augusta, SC
Crime & Safety
City
North Augusta, SC
County
Saluda County, SC
City
Saluda, SC
WJBF

Trailer stolen from Stanton Drive in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is looking for information on a stolen trailer. The trailer was stolen from 611 Stanton Drive. If you have any information on the location of the trailer or the suspect, please call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chevy#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Missing man in Richmond County located

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Four arrested in Saluda County over gasoline theft, other charges

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation into a gasoline theft led to the arrests of four people in Saluda County. On June 11, Saluda County deputies responded to Wiz’s Gas Station in Batesburg-Leesville in reference to a gasoline theft. Deputies learned earlier that morning, a number of subjects used an illegal device to steal more than $231 of gasoline from the business.
abccolumbia.com

1 person killed in Richland Co. motorcycle crash

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — A person is dead after a Tuesday evening accident in Richland County. South Carolina State Trooper David Jones says the accident took place around 4:40 pm at the intersection of Kennerly Road and Hopewell Church Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Chevy truck was traveling south bound on Kennerly Road while the driver of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was headed north bound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the name of a man killed in a jet ski-related incident on Lake Murray over the weekend. Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, was killed on the afternoon of July 2 near Dreher Island. 911 received a call at about 2:30 p.m., according to Kneece.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies victim in Jet Ski accident

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal jet ski accident. Official say it happened around 2:30 in the afternoon on July 2nd near Dreher Island on Lake Murray near the Prosperity area of Newberry Co. The...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist killed in fatal vehicle collision near Lake Murray

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating an incident that occurred around 6:50 p.m. July 3 that left one person dead and another injured near Lake Murray. SCHP Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell reports the collision between a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2022 GMC...
IRMO, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

DUI charged after fatal Clinton wreck

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life a Clinton man early Friday morning on Charlottes Road in Clinton and now a Joanna woman has been charged by the South Carolina Highway Patrol in the man’s death. According to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2013 Jeep Cherokee with three occupants...
CLINTON, SC
WJBF

“Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams explains investigation into drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) –  Burke County’s Sheriff is explaining why his office can’t file charges related to the drowning death of 4 year-old Israel Scott. Augusta’s District Attorney is also weighing in. “Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he and his investigators […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
coladaily.com

One killed in truck/motorcycle collision in Irmo

One person died and another was injured in a collision Sunday evening in Irmo. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was turning left from Shadowood Dr. onto US-76 around 6:50 p.m. Sunday. The truck collided with a motorcycle which was traveling east on US-76.
IRMO, SC
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy