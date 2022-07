Texas A&M seniors Hailee Cooper and Brooke Tyree were named All-American scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Tuesday. It was the fourth time each had a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 to be an All-American scholar. Cooper did it the first three years at Texas, while Tyree did it every time at A&M, joining Ashley Freeman (2007-10) and Lauren Johnson (2006-09) as the only Aggies in program history to be four-time All-American scholars.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO