Project grapples with ‘Pandemic Experience,’ turning students’ emotions into clay tile art

Outdoors fare at the Fresh Pond Beer Garden and Ma Magoo’s. Can’t say that I thought a beer garden in a parking lot near commuter rail and the bustle of the Fresh Pond Parkway would be a good idea – the noise, the sun, the tarmac exposure. But, boy, was I wrong. The newly opened Fresh Pond Beer Garden, a collaboration of the owners of The Phoenix Landing in Central Square and First House Pub in Winchester, makes for a pleasant urban oasis with plenty of shade (every bench has its own shade umbrella, and there are streamers above that) and space (seating for 188, and more than double that in capacity). You’re not on sun-spiked asphalt but a cool, sprawling astroturf carpet by a tiki-style bar with a robust offering of locally crafted brews (Cisco, Night Shift, Wormtown, etc.), as well as Guinness, other taproom mainstays and a full bar offering. (The cucumber gin and tonic sounds like a summer hit.) Plus there’s cornhole to play and plenty of water dishes set out should you bring your pooch.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO