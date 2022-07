The glimpse of blue and gold could be seen on the front lawn of the former East End High School as alumni, friends and supporters gathered on a sunny Saturday morning to celebrate the legacy of East End High School (EEHS). On Saturday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m., a Historical Highway Marker was unveiled and dedicated in honor of the former high school. The marker is located near the intersection of Highway #1 and Dockery Road in South Hill, Virginia.

SOUTH HILL, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO