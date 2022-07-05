75-year-old Alabama woman kidnapped and bound in closet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of kidnapping a 75-year-old Calhoun County woman is still in a Kentucky jail as of July 6. Police said Tony White targeted her while she was grocery shopping over the holiday. Kentucky police told WBRC that White is still awaiting trial to find...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Gate City on June 25, 2022. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with the murder of Jaylan Bloxom. The deadly shooting happened in the 7500 block of 67th Court...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A four-year-old little girl has lost part of her vision according to her mother who said it was due to the girl being hit in the eye with a firework on the 4th of July. Abbie Harkins said her family was in a packed parking lot...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Residents at the Crestwood Green at 701 Apartments in Birmingham were awakened to their cars vandalized in Birmingham early Friday and Sunday morning. The residents said at least 30 vehicles sustained damage. The residents also said they would like for the apartment owners to invest in...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified. Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting last week that left a 15-year-old Birmingham boy fighting for his life. Birmingham police on Tuesday said Omar Smith, 19, and Martez Jefferson, also 19, are charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Both suspects were booked...
The man wanted for kidnapping an Anniston woman was captured Tuesday evening in Kentucky, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said 47-year-old Tony Lamar White was captured in Richmond by the Highway Patrol. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says suspicions immediately arose during a missing person...
MOODY, Ala. — UPDATE 7/4: The Moody Police Department said a man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning murder was located Monday evening. In a Facebook post, Moody PD announced 36-year-old Stanley "C.J." Burrell Jr. was taken into custody in Mississippi. — The Moody Police Department is searching for...
A 61-year-old woman was found dead on a Birmingham street, the apparent victim of one of two fatal hit-and-runs in the city over the holiday weekend. In all, three people died in traffic crashes between Saturday and Sunday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Eric Leuji Carnley, Lacy Arnez Owens, and Eric James Ratcliffe.
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Eight people across Alabama died in car crashes over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). During the holiday period between 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and midnight on July 4, eight traffic fatalities were investigated by troopers. Those crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes, and Tuscaloosa counties.
