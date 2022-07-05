ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

75-year-old Alabama woman kidnapped and bound in closet

WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

NEW DETAILS. Calhoun County authorities are looking for...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Gate City on June 25, 2022. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with the murder of Jaylan Bloxom. The deadly shooting happened in the 7500 block of 67th Court...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified. Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Alabama#Violent Crime#Abc#Waay
wbrc.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for the person who struck and killed a motorcyclist and left the scene. The victim has been identified as Eric Leuji Carnley. He was 43. Police say on July 2 around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was traveling north on Interstate 59/20 near Arkadelphia...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian struck and killed in Birmingham on Sunday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Lacy Arnez Owens was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 6th Place North at 3rd Avenue North. Owens was discovered by a Birmingham police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Kentucky

The man wanted for kidnapping an Anniston woman was captured Tuesday evening in Kentucky, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said 47-year-old Tony Lamar White was captured in Richmond by the Highway Patrol. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says suspicions immediately arose during a missing person...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

CAPTURED: Moody man wanted in weekend murder located out of state

MOODY, Ala. — UPDATE 7/4: The Moody Police Department said a man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning murder was located Monday evening. In a Facebook post, Moody PD announced 36-year-old Stanley "C.J." Burrell Jr. was taken into custody in Mississippi. — The Moody Police Department is searching for...
MOODY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
AL.com

3 killed in weekend Birmingham crashes, including 2 hit-and-run cases

A 61-year-old woman was found dead on a Birmingham street, the apparent victim of one of two fatal hit-and-runs in the city over the holiday weekend. In all, three people died in traffic crashes between Saturday and Sunday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Eric Leuji Carnley, Lacy Arnez Owens, and Eric James Ratcliffe.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

8 traffic deaths over July 4th weekend: Alabama State Troopers

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Eight people across Alabama died in car crashes over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). During the holiday period between 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and midnight on July 4, eight traffic fatalities were investigated by troopers. Those crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes, and Tuscaloosa counties.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

25-year-old woman fatally wounded at Birmingham restaurant

BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old woman was fatally wounded at a Birmingham restaurant on Sunday, July 3, at approximately 11:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Darneshia Lashun Mosely, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic argument in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken restaurant located at 824 of 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sheriff Holds Press Conference About Kidnapping Suspect on the Run

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, held a press conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters to discuss the events that led up to the current manhunt for Tony Lamar White. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, and Calhoun/Cleburn County District Attorney, Brian McVeigh were also present for the press conference.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy