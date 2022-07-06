ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sure, Tesla, a solar trailer

By Harri Weber
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla may have designed the trailer to add some range to electric vehicles — or to advertise Starlink’s new $25-per-month “portability” feature, which SpaceX announced in May. Whatever it’s for, you probably won’t see this trailer for sale any time soon. That’s because...

techcrunch.com

insideevs.com

Munro Live Checks What Is Under The Hood Of Giga Texas Tesla Model Y

In the latest episode of Munro Live, Cory Steuben and Carl Crittenden present what is under the hood of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y. The team already removed the battery pack, together with seats, and now takes a look at the stuff under the frunk (front trunk). As it...
TEXAS STATE
SlashGear

The Truth About Claims Of Tesla Being Dethroned As The World's Top Seller Of EVs

Tesla is no longer selling more electric vehicles than any other company in the world. Elon Musk's company sold almost 100,000 fewer vehicles than its closest rival during the first half of 2022. Chinese EV manufacturer BYD now finds itself on top of the pile after selling 314% more vehicles than it did in the same period of 2021. Back in 2011, Musk dismissed any threat posed by BYD, claiming not to see it as a competitor and stating: "Have you seen their car? I don't think they have a great product. I don't think it's particularly attractive, the technology is not very strong, and BYD as a company has pretty severe problems on their home turf in China. I think their focus is and rightly should be, on making sure they don't die in China."
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

Tesla loses its status as the world’s largest EV maker

Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV producer. That title now belongs to BYD, a Chinese automaker backed by the famous investor, Warren Buffet. According to company filings, BYD sold 76, 607 more EVs than Tesla in the first half of 2022. However, 314, 638 vehicles out of BYD’s sales are plug-in hybrid EVs.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Tesla reportedly nowhere near goal of installing 1,000 solar roofs a week

Citing an anonymous source, Electrek reports that Tesla installed just 2.5 megawatts of solar roofs in the second quarter. That would equate to about 260 medium-sized (9.6-kilowatt) home installations last quarter, or roughly 20 each week, per some back-of-the-napkin math. A more generous estimate (say, if we assume each installation were rated at just 5 kW) would still place Tesla somewhere around 38 per week, or nearly 4% of the way toward that 1,000-per-week target.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla is preparing to open up Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs in the US later this year

Tesla is preparing to open up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles in the US later this year, according to a memo from the White House. The company already announced plans to open its Supercharger network to all-electric vehicles globally, but the rollout of the initiative has been slow and is currently limited to Europe. The move makes sense considering Tesla has adopted the CCS standards in Europe like all other automakers and its Supercharger stations are already equipped with CCS connectors.
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Acura NSX Type S First Test: Doing It GM-Style

The most satisfying modern NSX, Engine pulls hard, Strong lateral grip. It's dying just as it gets good, Needs a price-appropriate interior, Lacks ultimate steering feel. For decades, General Motors was notorious among its own loyalists for underfunding and underdeveloping a promising new car, expressing shock when initial sales excitement evaporated, reluctantly spending the money it should have in the first place to make the car as good as it should have been from the start, wondering why sales didn't rebound despite the tarnished reputation, then canceling the car once that it was finally good (see: Pontiac Fiero). Acura's parent company, Honda, has collaborated with GM in the past and continues to collaborate with GM today, and this is one tradition it shouldn't adopt. Case in point: the 2022 Acura NSX Type S.
CARS
TechCrunch

Starlink on your yacht, so hot

The idea of satellite internet on the water isn’t a new one, but the actual service generally isn’t great: you can expect to pay hundreds or thousands per month for DSL-era speeds, topping out at a few megabits. Starlink Maritime is taking on the speed problem at least,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
motor1.com

Tesla reveals interesting solar trailer in Germany, probably won’t build it

Tesla is currently not offering solar charging of any kind on its electric vehicles, even though this is set to become a feature of some EVs in the near future. The manufacturer does build solar panels, though, but before putting them on top of one of its EVs, it put some of them on a small trailer and took it to IdeenExpo in Hannover, Germany, without really explaining why it’s there.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla still leads battery EV market by a mile

Tesla is still the leading automaker in the battery electric vehicle market. General Motors and Volkswagen have set their eyes on taking Tesla’s crown, but the Elon Musk-led company isn’t letting up, so it won’t be easy. Tesla delivered approximately 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter and...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Ford, VW-backed Argo AI lays off 150 workers, slows hiring

The layoffs account for about 5% of its more than 2,000 global workforce, according to sources familiar with the company’s actions. The layoffs were widespread, affecting talent recruiters, digital media and communications employees as well as members of its operations teams, a review of LinkedIn profiles shows. Argo confirmed...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Steel slag as low-cost catalyst for artificial photosynthesis to convert CO and water into hydrogen and methanol

Photoreduction of CO2 with sunlight to produce solar fuels, also named artificial photosynthesis, is considered one of the most attractive strategies to face the challenge of reducing greenhouse gases and achieving climate neutrality. Following an approach in line with the principles of the circular economy, the low-cost catalytic system (1) based on an industrial by-product such as steel slag was assessed, which was properly modified with nanostructured palladium on its surface in order to make it capable of promoting the conversion of CO2 into methanol and hydrogen through a two-stage process of photoreduction and thermal conversion having formic acid as the intermediate. Notably, for the first time in the literature steel slag is used as photoreduction catalyst.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 81% to 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Redfin is taking a growing share of U.S. residential real estate sales. Unity Software's opportunity in the gaming market is worth $336 billion right now. Shopify continues to grow its presence in the direct-to-consumer e-commerce industry, both organically and through acquisitions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Sequoia wants to invest $1 million in your idea, then teach you how to really sell it

Now, Sequoia is using some of that know-how for a longer, seven-week-long program called Arc that it’s using to bring even more promising founders into the fold. The idea, broadly speaking, is to invest $1 million in each company that fits the firm’s criteria, after which Sequoia hosts the startups for one week, brings then together virtually for five more weeks of programming, then pulls them together in person again for a final week in which they present what they’ve learned to the partnership — along with potential customers.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

So are we in a startup recession or what?

The larger American economy, home to the largest technology startup and venture capital markets in the world, could be in a recession right now. We don’t know. To reach a technical recession, we need two successive quarters of negative GDP growth. We got that in Q1, when the United States’ gross domestic product fell 1.6% after growing 6.9% in the fourth quarter of last year.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Domino's Pizza Earnings: What to Watch on July 21

Wall Street expects Q2 revenue to increase 2% year over year. Investors should focus on U.S. same-store sales growth, which declined last quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
CarBuzz.com

2022 SEMA Show Going All-In On Electric Vehicles

The annual SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show usually plays host to some of the most outrageous builds and modded rides you can find, attracting both smaller tuning houses and larger brands alike. The usual limits imposed upon automakers when developing production-bound models are lifted at SEMA, for better or worse.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechCrunch

How e-commerce companies can brave the new retail environment

While these factors are largely out of retailers’ control, we’re seeing a few emerging companies that have adapted by entrenching with existing customers and building their organic brand. In this post, we’ll dig deeper into the key trends and their impact on e-commerce, as well as with several...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock

Shopify has been hammered lately amid growing recession fears. But its long-term future still looks bright despite challenges this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

