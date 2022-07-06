Sure, Tesla, a solar trailer

Tesla is no longer selling more electric vehicles than any other company in the world. Elon Musk's company sold almost 100,000 fewer vehicles than its closest rival during the first half of 2022. Chinese EV manufacturer BYD now finds itself on top of the pile after selling 314% more vehicles than it did in the same period of 2021. Back in 2011, Musk dismissed any threat posed by BYD, claiming not to see it as a competitor and stating: "Have you seen their car? I don't think they have a great product. I don't think it's particularly attractive, the technology is not very strong, and BYD as a company has pretty severe problems on their home turf in China. I think their focus is and rightly should be, on making sure they don't die in China."

