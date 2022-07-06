ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people injured in separate shootings in San Francisco on 4th of July

By Lucy Fasano
Three people were injured in several shootings in San Francisco on the Fourth of July, including a 14-year-old girl. Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Three people were injured in several shootings in San Francisco on the Fourth of July, including a 14-year-old girl.

The first shooting involved an unknown number of suspects shooting at a street performer on Market and Powell Street around 9:46 p.m., Raj Vaswani Commander of Investigations Bureau for the San Francisco Police Department confirmed in a tweet. A car was reported fleeing the scene after the shooting, Vaswani reported.

During a firework show in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, a 14-year-old girl was shot around 9:50 p.m.

Investigators do not believe that the shooting on Market and Powell Streets were connected to the girl shot while watching fireworks, Vaswani confirmed in a tweet.

At around 10:50 p.m. there were reports of another shooting on the 200 block of Ritch Street in the South of Market district. A suspect who came into the store at night shot an employee working. The suspect then fled the scene, Vaswani reported.

All three victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

KRON4 News

Child in critical condition after Monday night shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A 3-year-old child is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Monday night in East Oakland, police said. The boy was shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue. The boy was taken to a hospital following the shooting and police have opened an investigation.                 […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man, 59, arrested for deadly assault

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested in connection with an assault that later turned fatal, the San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. Greg Kirk, 59, was arrested on June 30 for homicide. The incident happened in the early hours of June 18. At 4:25 a.m., […]
SAN JOSE, CA
