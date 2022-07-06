3 people injured in separate shootings in San Francisco on 4th of July

Three people were injured in several shootings in San Francisco on the Fourth of July, including a 14-year-old girl. Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Three people were injured in several shootings in San Francisco on the Fourth of July, including a 14-year-old girl.

The first shooting involved an unknown number of suspects shooting at a street performer on Market and Powell Street around 9:46 p.m., Raj Vaswani Commander of Investigations Bureau for the San Francisco Police Department confirmed in a tweet. A car was reported fleeing the scene after the shooting, Vaswani reported.

During a firework show in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, a 14-year-old girl was shot around 9:50 p.m.

Investigators do not believe that the shooting on Market and Powell Streets were connected to the girl shot while watching fireworks, Vaswani confirmed in a tweet.

At around 10:50 p.m. there were reports of another shooting on the 200 block of Ritch Street in the South of Market district. A suspect who came into the store at night shot an employee working. The suspect then fled the scene, Vaswani reported.

All three victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.