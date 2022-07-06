Police respond to Brookfield Zoo following potential threat

Police lights Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Guests were asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon at Brookfield Zoo while authorities investigated a potential threat.

Zoo officials said they made the request “out of abundance of caution” after receiving notice of a potential threat at the 216-acre zoological park in the west suburb.

“Brookfield Police Department is working with Brookfield Zoo Police to actively investigate the situation throughout the park and surrounding area… we ask that guests on site remain sheltered in place until law enforcement provides the all clear,” ” the zoo said in a statement posted on Twitter.

As of 8 p.m., visitors had been safely escorted from the zoo, officials tweeted.

Authorities were conducting a “sweep the premises and are releasing zoogoers, building by building. If you are on site, please remain patient until law enforcement release you. We will share more information as soon as we receive it,” the zoo later updated.

Brookfield police could not immediately be reached for comment.

