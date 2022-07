FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Prestonsburg, Kentucky was a sea of blue again Wednesday as the second officer killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 was laid to rest. Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department was shot and killed, along with two other officers and a police K-9, as law enforcement attempting to serve an emergency protective order were ambushed.

