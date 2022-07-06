ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

New survey shows nonprofits in LA County still working to keep up with pandemic demand

By Anabel Munoz
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmzVn_0gVteDTA00
EMBED <> More Videos New survey shows LA nonprofits need even more help post-pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new national survey on the state of the nonprofit sector in Los Angeles County shows more work needs to be done.

Nonprofit organizations play a critical role in providing essential social services, and they went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new survey by the Nonprofit Finance Fund and the Pat Brown Institute at Cal State LA shows urgent action is needed to help them survive.

"Oftentimes, it's almost as if we're told, 'We're going to fund you, but we expect you to make miracles happen," said Dr. Wilma Franco, the executive director of the SELA Collaborative, a Los Angeles-area nonprofit.

According to the survey of more than 200 organizations in L.A. County, 72% say there's a significant increase in demand as a result of the pandemic.

That's especially true for organizations led by Black, indigenous, and people of color.

"The nonprofit sector continues to say, 'We're not receiving the amount of resources that we need to meet the demand,'" said Franco.

One critical component is asking the right questions.

"I think one of the things for us that has been extremely valuable with this is that we are very data driven, right? And then so how do we utilize data," said Franco

Franco and Derek Steele with the Social Justice Learning Institute point to the impact of research on thoughtful solutions.

"It's really about the people-centered, the people-oriented solutions that we bring to the table," said Steele. "Those are the things that are actually going to move the needle, and having surveys like this help to shape the conversation."

Steele said the survey confirms what many already know and live.

"It showed, most importantly, BIPOC-led organizations are facing challenges when it comes to resources," he said.

For example, a larger percentage of white-led organizations have a budget of more than $2 million.

That's 56% compared to 27% of those led by people of color. Plus, only a quarter of Black-led organizations report having reserves.

"Oddly enough, or maybe not oddly, the bigger the organization, the better the chance of them getting more resources because you have to be able to hire grant writers, contract administrators, all the people who can interface with especially government, which can be very challenging to interface, but with also philanthropy and business," said Executive Director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State LA Dr. Raphe Sonenshein.

The group is now engaging the county and philanthropic sector.

"Organizations like ours, like a lot of our partners, need unrestricted funding, because that allows us to really be flexible with how we strategize, how we have to shift strategies, how we have to rethink ideas," said Franco.

In addition, staffing is a significant area of concern and the cost of living in L.A. compounds that challenge.

"It's not just how much more you can do with, you know, $10, it's how much more we can make sure that we can be sustainable in the long run as well," said Franco.

Comments / 0

Related
precinctreporter.com

Renter Homelessness, Providers Brace for Worst

Renter protections ended last Thursday in California, leaving community advocates worried that if it’s not already on the radar of local leadership, it will be soon. Felicia Jones with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement is bracing for the inevitable fallout of the end of the eviction moratorium with countless thousands of renters in the lurch of pending evictions in California.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

LA County's COVID hospitalizations surge past 900

The number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 900 Wednesday after climbing by nearly 100 people since Saturday.According to the latest state data, there are currently 920 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 89 are in intensive care units. In April, the county's total number of hospitalizations dropped to 209. Since then, it has been steadily increasing as cases grew.Many of the patients were admitted for other reasons before testing positive for COVID, but health officials say they still place an added burden on hospital staff because they require special care.Meanwhile Tuesday, L.A. County health officials reported 2,945 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,143,536 and the death toll to 32,371.The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus continued to rise, reaching 14.9%.On Tuesday, the city of Malibu announced that masks are again required inside Malibu City Hall due to surging cases among city staff. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Glendale Water & Power installs drought-tolerant landscaping, offers money-saving programs

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Glendale water and power is offering new ways for customers to save on their water bill while adjusting to the ongoing drought in California. The city has moved to watering only two days a week instead of three, and its new water insight automated leak detection program helps customers determine if they have a leak -- and helps them save hundreds of thousands of dollars.
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#The Pat Brown Institute#The Sela Collaborative
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Shares Results of 2022 Homeless Count

Long Beach, CA – Findings of the 2022 Homeless Point in Time Count, the first count conducted in two years due to the pandemic, reveal that Long Beach identified 3,296 people experiencing homelessness on February 24, 2022. While many remain unsheltered, more people than ever before are living in emergency shelters or interim housing, a testament to the City’s commitment to ending street homelessness and providing supportive services that will help people get back on their feet.
LONG BEACH, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WEHOville.com

‘What are they supposed to be doing?’ | Resident questions Block by Block kiosk

A new security kiosk has appeared at West Hollywood Park. The kiosk is staffed by the Block by Block security ambassadors and is part of the city’s new push to redistribute the money it spends on public safety. City Council is investing heavily in the unarmed security ambassadors and is hoping they will provide the public with a sense of safety in the absence of armed Sheriff’s Department deputies. A photo e-mailed to WEHOville and city officials today shows a man sleeping directly behind the security ambassador who is manning the new kiosk. The resident asks “What are they supposed to be doing?” Tell us in a comment: what do you think of the new kiosk?
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Due to Safety Issues, Mayor Gordo Will Not Be on ‘John’s Corner’

Mayor Victor Gordo has been forced to cancel plans to clean windshields in honor of a one-armed man who died recently. For decades, Theodore Stacks, known as John, cleaned windshields at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Del Mar Boulevards. John passed away recently, leading to some to call his demise the “end of an era in Pasadena.”
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

4 women arrested at downtown Los Angeles ‘die-in’ protesting abortion ruling

Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a “die in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire housing affordability drops

Several factors, starting with high prices and not enough houses being built, have caused the median price of home to fall out of reach for more residents, according to a UC Riverside study. The Inland Empire, for years one of Southern California’s most affordable housing markets, may no longer be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ABC7

LA County reports 15,413 new COVID-19 cases over Fourth of July weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As people celebrated Independence Day and gathered together, the nation is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. On the Venice boardwalk Monday, people were enjoying the day and some are being cautious. "We're out and about, outside we feel pretty good," said Michael Crim, who is...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy