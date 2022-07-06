ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Man Arrested After Buffalo City Council Meeting

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who attended Buffalo’s City Council meeting Tuesday night was arrested after the meeting in front of City Hall for his behavior and transported to the Criminal Justice Center to be processed. A man who gave his name only as “Mr. Waits” spoke to the council during...

Plumb Joy
1d ago

No information given, is that because they need to figure out what to charge him with. There's a first amendment right of speech, what did he do beyond that? He certainly had good points.

Sheridan Media

Man Arrested After City Council Charged With Two Misdemeanors

The man arrested after a disturbance at Buffalo’s city council meeting Tuesday has been charged with two misdemeanors. Joshua Waits was arrested after the city council meeting for Breach of Peace and then Interference for injuring an officer during his arrest, according to Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett. Bissett...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Passes Garbage Rate Increase on Third Reading

A Resolution to increase the garbage rates within the City of Buffalo has been passed on its third and final reading. Mayor Shane Schrader, at a previous meeting, explained why the Resolution to increase rates was necessary. The increase in garbage rates will add $3.60 per month to each city...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Patrick Davidson censured for unprofessional behavior in city text scandal

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A former city administrator has been censured for ethical violations relating to his actions that exposed years’ worth of disparaging text messages between himself and a previous Gillette mayor. Davidson was censured by the International City/County Management Association, whose executive board on June 11 declared...
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Enacts Stage One Fire Restrictions

Johnson County’s Commissioners, during their meeting this week, voted to implement Stage One Fire Restrictions on all state and private lands within the county outside of incorporated areas. Deputy Fire Warden Scott Duncan brought the request for the restrictions before the commission where the Resolution was discussed. The Bureau...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Electronic Message Sign Request Receives Council Approval

A request from Agile Pursuits, LLC for an electronic message center sign at 752 Coffeen Avenue was approved by the Sheridan City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The property is home to Coffeen Car Care Center. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner provided details of what was being requested during a public hearing prior to Council’s consideration of the request.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Building Department Update

City of Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner provided a building department update at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting. Sanner provided the Council and Mayor Rich Bridger with statistics from the City’s building and planning departments, beginning with planning. Following a brief summary of four major...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Fees and Fines

The Sheridan City Council considered an ordinance Tuesday night that pertains to fees and fines. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2248 regarding fees and fines amends 19 different city code provisions. The City Council gave third and final reading to the ordinance at their regularly scheduled business meeting Tuesday. City Attorney Brendon Kerns.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

SPD: priorities are to ensure safety for everyone during Rodeo Week

The Sheridan Police Department will be getting some assistance from Gillette this Rodeo Week to aid officers with the influx of visitors. A common practice among sheriff’s offices and police departments in Wyoming, the sharing of manpower among the law enforcement agencies allows for better coverage and security during large events. This year’s WYO Rodeo will not feature a street dance as in years prior, events are spread throughout the City of Sheridan.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Accepts Public Health Preparedness Contract

Sheridan County’s Commssioners have voted to approve and accept a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division for grant funding concerning the Public Health Preparedness and Response Unit. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave the details during this week’s commission meeting. Obermueller said there will...
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, July 6

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Destruction of property, July 5, Ridgecrest Drive, GPD. A 68-year-old man called the...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

County Approves Wagon Box Liquor License Transfer

Sheridan County’s Commissioners hav approved the transfer of the 2022-23 Retail Liquor License from Jemco, LLC to Paul McNeil, d/b/a Wagon Box Lodge. The transfer is contingent upon the sale of the property. McNeil spoke to the commission during the public hearing at their meeting this week, explaining his...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council, Fire Chief Approve Burning Request

A request from a resident for a variance to city code to allow burning of slash piles has been approved by both Buffalo Fire Chief Gomer Gammon and the city council. Mayor Shane Schrader and Gammon discussed the details about the variance request during the recent council meeting. Gammon said...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Unclaimed Property Sets Numerous Records

The State Treasurer’s Office reports that nearly $100 million remains unclaimed by Wyoming residents. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. According to a media release from the Treasurer’s Office, the division set numerous records over the past year, including over $8 million in cash paid and over $7 million worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.8 million was reported to the State during the same timeframe. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office has focused on locating owners of large property values and reuniting them with their lost money. Meier added this year’s cash payments were nearly nine percent more than the record amount paid the previous year.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

The Advocacy and Resource Center and WyoGives

The Advocacy & Resource Center of Sheridan assists victims of violent crimes, providing victims with the tools they need to not only survive, but thrive. Too many times, those that are in need of help have been forced from their homes in desperation. Some escape to save their lives and the lives of their children.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Approves Mayor’s Appointment

Buffalo’s City Council has voted to approve and accept Mayor Shane Schrader’s appointment of Shann Edwards to the Kaycee-Buffalo-Johnson County Economic Development Joint Powers Board. The approval came during the council’s last regular meeting. According to discussions at the meeting, Edwards had applied to be re-appointed to...
BUFFALO, WY
K2 Radio

Proposed Temporary Turbidity Increase in Wyoming’s Muddy Creek

A recent press release from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) stated that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department requested a temporary increase in turbidity in Muddy Creek near Buffalo, Wyoming. The temporary increase in turbidity is connected to channel restoration. This request would exceed the normal limit by...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Gillette police arrest man suspected of attacking, shooting gun at woman

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Charges are pending for a man accused of assaulting a woman, firing a gun at her, and pointing a gun at law enforcement during a standoff on Hopi Circle yesterday, a Gillette police official said Thursday. Dylan Eldridge, 28, was arrested on June 29 around 7:50...
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Game And Fish Euthanizes Black Bear In Story

Game and Fish wildlife managers euthanized a young male black bear on July 4, 2022 after responding to a call on Presbyterian Road, where it had accessed unsecured garbage. Personnel had responded to multiple reports of the blonde-colored bear in several areas of Story over the past two weeks and had tried unsuccessfully to trap it.
STORY, WY

