Better Business Bureau warns of possible scammers after Highland Park parade shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning people about the possibility of scams following the mass shooting in Highland Park.

The BBB recommended doing research before donating to any cause. You can visit Give.org to see if a charity meets the BBB Standards for Charitable Accountability.

When it comes to crowdfunding sites, it's best to donate to someone you know personally. If a page claims to collect for a charity, try donating directly to the charity's website instead.

When sites claim to donate 100% of proceeds, proceed with caution. In most cases, there are administrative fees that need to be handled.

If you spot a scam site, you can report it here.

WGN News

Highland Park businesses helping victims of parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park businesses are stepping up to help the victims of a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade Monday morning. Various local businesses have started raising funds and taking orders for items as a show of support for the community. Some of those items include bracelets, T-shirts, and stationary.  Some have […]
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police director defends decision to give suspected Highland Park shooter a gun permit in 2020

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
