ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

8-year-old cheerleader dies after Fourth of July parade accident in Utah

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 8-year-old cheerleader participating in a Fourth of July parade in Utah died after a float she was riding on was struck by a Hummer that was part of the procession. Macie Hill, of Layton, died of injuries suffered during the tragic accident at the parade in Kaysville, located about 20...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Troopers identify several Utahns killed in crashes since last week

SALT LAKE CITY — Troopers have released the names of several people killed in crashes since last Friday across Utah. On Friday, a westbound vehicle on S.R. 9 near Quail Creek Drive crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting and killing the driver of a pickup truck, 23-year-old Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, of St. George.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Significant injuries sustained after head-on collision in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were injured after a crossover head-on collision in Logan. Police said they were investigating the crash on Tuesday, which temporarily closed southbound 1000 West from 2500 North to 1800 North. More from 2News. The crash involved a black Toyota with one male occupant...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Girl, 8, hit by vehicle at Kaysville 4th of July parade dies

KAYSVILLE — An 8-year-old girl participating in the Kaysville Independence Day parade was hit by a vehicle, bringing the parade to an end, authorities said. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the accident occurred at 175 S. Main, Kaysville police said. Friends and family later reported the girl had died from her injuries at the hospital.
KAYSVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Utah#Cheerleading#Cheerleader#Fourth Of July#Traffic Accident#Kstu Tv#Kutv#The Elko Daily Free Press
KUTV

Logan Police say 'professional panhandlers' are targeting Cache Valley residents

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Logan Police Department is warning residents about increased panhandling around the Cache Valley. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, police wrote, “Please do not support panhandling. The past few years Cache Valley area has seen a large increase in panhandlers at many local businesses. Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.”
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Woman identified in fatal Holladay crash, car severed by truck

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have identified the woman who was killed after her car was severed in a fatal Holladay crash early Tuesday morning. The Unified Police Department has identified the victim as 74-year-old Linda Shelton Beeman of Millcreek. UPD says the crash happened near 4500 South on...
HOLLADAY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man comes within 2 feet of cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Woman allegedly abducted, taken in motorhome in So. Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was heard yelling and seen attempting to escape from a white and beige motorhome Saturday evening, according to South Salt Lake Police. The woman was reportedly yelling for help, and for someone to call 911, as the woman stated that she was being “held.” During the incident, […]
ABC4

12-year-old caught with stack of fake bills at Park City Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29. Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

5 face charges tied to Utah meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin drug ring

LAKE POINT, Tooele County — Four Honduran nationals accused of operating a large drug distribution ring in Tooele County are facing numerous felony charges. The investigation by the Utah Attorney General's Office began in April. Undercover agents were able to purchase heroin and cocaine from members of the group on May 5 and June 1, according to charging documents. Those members and their vehicles were traced to a home in Lake Point.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

RV fire prompts 4 lane closures on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An RV fire has caused a right lane to close along I-15 near Midvale Monday evening. According to the Utah Department of transportation, the RV caught fire at 7400 S near Milepost 297. Four right lanes are closed off while crews extinguish the fire.
MIDVALE, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Semi-truck hauling chocolate rolls over on I-80

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Fire Dept. (PCFD) is currently on scene of a semi-truck rollover crash on I-80 eastbound. Park City Fire District reports that the accident happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon by mile marker 147. The semi-truck was hauling chocolate, according to Park City Fire officials. The freeway was […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Man dies after falling off terrace while mowing lawn in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police confirm a man has died after falling off a terrace as he was mowing the lawn in Riverdale on Thursday. Riverdale Police say a 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The homeowner first reported the incident to authorities. The vicitm’s identity […]
RIVERDALE, UT
Herald-Journal

Valley businessman floats plan to buy Logan Country Club

Faced with a $4.3 million tab for a new sprinkler system, the Logan Golf and Country Club is weighing several options. These include an acquisition offer from Cache Valley business notable David Jenkins, a club member himself who says his primary interest is ensuring the future of the private club for the benefit of its members and the community at large.
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy