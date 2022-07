I was looking at a list of local sayings and colloquialisms for the great State of Texas, and I thought to myself that no one I know actually says those things. That leads me to believe that there must be something special about the specific sayings that we have here deep in the Pineywoods of East Texas. Yes, we all still say "Y'all", but that isn't what this list is about.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO