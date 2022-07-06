ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than $1M raised for 2-year-old found bloodied, alone at IL parade shooting after parents killed

Cover picture for the articleAiden McCarthy’s photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On...

The Week

Highland Park shooting victims include couple whose 2-year-old son is now orphaned

Officials released the names on Tuesday of six of the seven people killed by a gunman during Monday's Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. More than 30 other people were injured when gunman fired about 70 shots from an AR-15-style rifle, and nine people were still hospitalized Tuesday night. CNN's Anderson Cooper paid tribute to the six slain parade-goers identified so far.
Business Insider

Lake County state's attorney calls for nationwide ban on assault weapons in aftermath of Highland Park shooting that left at least seven dead

Lake County State's Attorney called for an assault weapons ban after the Highland Park shooting. Eric Rinehart praised Illinois' red flag laws, but said more should be done to address the violence. He announced charges against Highland Park shooting suspect that left at least seven dead. Lake County State Attorney...
MSNBC

The Common Signs of Mass Shooters

It shouldn’t shock you that the suspect in Monday’s mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb was a young white man, Mehdi says. That description falls right in line with a recent pattern seen in cities across the U.S. Dr. Jillian Peterson, the researcher who’s work reveals those commonalities, joins Mehdi to discuss how we can identify and treat likely mass shooters before it’s too late.July 7, 2022.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
CBS Minnesota

Teenager critically wounded in St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating Wednesday after a shooting in the Payne - Phalen neighborhood left a teenager fighting for his life.  The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Rose Avenue. Responding officers found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews brought the boy to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police described his condition as critical.  So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. 
